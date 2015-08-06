Supermodel Natalia Borges on How She Stays Fit

By Katie Jackson | October 31, 2017 | People

You may have seen her flaunting her enviable figure while splashing around Miami Beach in paparazzi shots. Who is Brazilian bombshell Natalia Borges? She's the face of Das Model Management, and one of the Magic City's hottest models.

DAS Model Management’s Natalia Borges has been modeling since age 14 and has graced the covers of magazines like Cosmopolitan and Elle Argentina.

Why Miami?

It has it all: the weather, the beach and a relaxed and fun lifestyle; everyone is just so happy. And I met my husband (nightlife guru Michael Satsky) in Miami and we started our story here. It’s a special place to me.

If you weren’t a model...

I want to act. I love to be creative and entertain, and was always the one in the family who would put on a show and make everybody laugh.

You’ve done video campaigns for Equinox and became known as the ‘Ninja’ model. How do you stay fit?

I like to do workouts where I engage my body and mind. I love to do Muay Thai boxing at Equinox (520 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.673.1172, equinox.com), where you memorize various combos and perfect your technique in each class. It’s always really fun and something different, and I leave feeling strong and empowered.

Cheat meal?

I can’t say no to the big fried chicken at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill (The Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach, blueribbonrestaurants.com). It’s not so great for your health, but it’s very good for your heart and soul!

Who is someone who inspires you?

Gisele Bündchen. She has such a powerful presence and is a true top model.

Advice to aspiring models?

Have a purpose that is bigger than yourself, and never give up!