Destination weddings can be hard to plan, but with help from our friends at Atlantis, Paradise in the Bahamas you’ll be at ease on your special day.

Over five miles of sandy beaches and spectacular views of the Caribbean, make a beach wedding in the Bahamas one of the most romantic options for any bride and groom to be. With several intimate locations including the property's Cove Beach, Palm Point, Paradise Beach, and Cove Point, there's something for everyone seeking Atlantis Paradise Island's coveted oceanfront destinations.

For a truly unique wedding experience, celebrate your special day with a dinner and reception adjacent Atlantis' underwater ruins. With up-close views ofmarine life through the glass surroundings, this one of a kind venue provides friends and family with a surreal view of manta rays, sharks and thousands of tropical fish in the Ruins Lagoon.

This “couple’s only” venue is the perfect place for an intimate exchange of vows and photo-op. Renew your vows or celebrate your nuptials with a kiss atop Ocean Steps and in view of family and friends below.

For a wedding party of a few close friends and family, this destination—adjacent a flowing rock waterfall—is the perfect backdrop for a series of intimate wedding photos. Exchange vows in this lush garden-style venue toast, later, to a happy and healthy marriage.

