Christie Prades Talks Playing Gloria Estefan In On Your Feet!

By Alejandra Torres | October 10, 2017 | People

Local phenom Christie Prades takes on the role of her life as Gloria Estefan in the smash Broadway hit On Your Feet!, premiering at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts this October.

ODRV_1017_080-1.jpg

“It’s going to redefine people’s perspective of the American dream and re-open their eyes,” says Christie Prades about the highly anticipated musical On Your Feet!, debuting in Miami this month. The play tells the story of how multiplatinum music moguls Gloria and Emilio Estefan made Cuban fusion pop music popular—not only in the 305, but across the globe. And no one is more thrilled to share the inspiring tale with Miamians than Magic City native Prades, who will reprise the role of the multiple Grammy Awardwinning songstress. “I feel a sense of pride and honor to be playing someone [like Gloria],” she says. “She succeeded in the dream that she felt was a possibility for her.”

Before becoming a Miami Sound Machine star, 26-year-old Prades studied communications at the Miami Dade Honors College, but it was theater that always held her heart. Not wanting to have any regrets, she got a one-way ticket to her dreams and headed to Broadway. “There’s a lot of incredibly talented people that go to [New York], so I should try to do this,” she recalls. It paid off.

With an already impressive résumé (including roles in star-studded productions like In the Heights and West Side Story), it’s obvious that Prades made the right choice in coming back, now making the Tony Award-winning play her sole focus, and the Estefan family proud. “When you’re a little kid, you sing for fun,” she says. “But now, I have Gloria asking me, ‘How would you like to lead the [On Your Feet!] tour?’ Playing her is an absolute honor.”

Like Gloria, Prades exudes a bright and brilliant energy with a zest for Miami and life that lights up the stage and will surely lead to standing ovations. Catch Prades (alongside Mauricio Martinez, who plays Emilio, and the original members of Miami Sound Machine) Oct. 5-15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305.949.6722, arshtcenter.org

Tags: on your feet october 2017
Categories: People

PHOTO BY RICK WENNER, PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE BROADWAY.COM STUDIOS

