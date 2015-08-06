By Nicole Schubert | October 17, 2017 | Culture

On Monday October 16, Major Lazer, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, Trinidadian singer Machel Montana, Jamaican artist Koshens, and Jamaican reggae artist Tarrus Riley headlined a four-hour benefit concert in Wynwood to give back to the victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

Powered by Bacardi, it was all about love at this “Relief is the Mission” concert.

With 8,000 tickets sold and 100 percent of the proceeds donated to Save The Children, ConPRmetidos, and Global Giving, Bacardi showed their undying commitment to rebuilding their home of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands.

Their historic rum—bottled and distributed from Puerto Rico, Jacksonville, and South Florida—has strong roots in the communities affected by Irma and Maria. With operations, offices, and employees tragically impacted, Bacardi already donated over $4.3 million dollars, but they’re not done yet.

“Many of the regions affected by these terrible disasters, including Puerto Rico, Florida, and the Caribbean are home to our family and company,” said Ned Duggan, Vice President of Bacardi Rum. “For this reason and because we consider Major Lazer part of our family, we appreciate their efforts to raise awareness and funds for all those affected. We are honored to lend our support.”

And Bacardi isn’t the only ones with thick roots growing outside the beaches of the Caribbean. The boys of Major Lazer—two from the Caribbean and one from Florida—hearts were broken when they saw images of children devastated by the storm. Now, they are determined to give back to the islands that gave birth to their sound.

Diplo performing at "Relief is the Mission".

“The Caribbean is my home. Seeing the devastation that these hurricanes have inflicted to places that I have so many great memories of is heartbreaking,” says Jillionaire who wants to make sure he is doing his part.

Diplo adds that he’ll go “above and beyond.”

“It is my hope that no parent has to ever go through a situation like this, and I will do my best to help them rebuild and overcome this horrible tragedy,” said Diplo.

Throughout the night, they played hit singles Lean On, Know No Better, and Original Don, conjuring the magic of the islands back to Miami.