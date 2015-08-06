By Nicole Schubert | November 2, 2017 | Lifestyle

Launching its newest private membership program, 1 Hotel South Beach is offering you a key to soak up all of the sun and even some nature too. With exclusive amenities for its most elite members, the benefits are boundless. So our suggestion? Spare no time and check-in now. Read on to hear why this unique members only club is our new top must to join in Miami Beach.

Exclusive Private Arrival Experience

Inside the world of private clubs, there’s one must have on every member’s wish list—an exclusive entrance. Well, your wish is their command. Arrive at your oasis through a private entrance off the main gateway of the hotel. Greeted by friendly faces, members are offered complimentary valet service while they store their belongings with gatekeepers of 1 Hotel Club. Elite members only, privacy and exclusivity are engrained in their rulebook. So let the concierge take you away and drench you in status and prestige as you’re escorted through doorways where only you have a key.

Priority Seating on Beach and Poolside Cabana Access

Drained of never ending searches of where to lay your towel on overcrowded beaches? Be tired no more. Members at 1 Hotel Beach Club have 600 feet of silky white sand to sprawl out and get tan on. With the Atlantic Ocean at your footsteps, take a cool dip in serene crystal waters while wait staff delivers cocktails and farm fresh noshes to snack on. If Miami sunshine is blaring—beat the heat—umbrellas are available with chaise lounges too. But these milky white sand strips aren’t the only accommodations for those 1 Hotel beach bums and babes. After a long day battling the waves, take a poolside snooze in one of 10 private air conditioned cabanas. With panoramic views of the sun setting between the waters, this nirvana will keep you paralyzed to miss you’re next five star dinner.

The World’s First Spartan Gym Access

Did you ever dream of being Joe De Sena and completing an obstacle race in the shortest time? Get ready to run, jump, crawl, and swim because 1 Hotel Beach Club just made you’re dream came true. Members have exclusive access to train and tone in the world’s first ever Spartan Gym. Spanning 14,000 square feet, this gym is unlike any other with ropes, obstacles, and local certified Spartan trainers to help you test your limits in private sessions or classes, including: Spartan Obstacle Conditioning, Ripped, Sunset Core Flow and even kids classes. Before you know it, you’ll be running the Spartan Sprint and taking home the Trifecta gold—burpee penalty excluded. So recharge in the sauna and put your track shoes on—the finish line is moments away.

Only Bamford Haybarn Spa in US

Devoted to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit Carole Bamford is bringing her holistic approach and profound connection to nature all the way from the English countryside to 1 Hotel Beach Club. With special member pricing, members are offered individually crafted treatments using specialized products of only organic and natural ingredients. From the Bamford Signature Body Treatment to the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage, you’ll feel rested and restored after using one of 12 treatment rooms with a hand-and-foot ritual included in your service. Post massage, find harmony and tranquility in the Woodland Room—dedicated to maintaining your relaxation—complete with a soothing water fountain too. You’ll be leaving with a new philosophy—one that’s Haybarn’s—sustainable and organic. But before you step out, get your muscles moving again with a mind and movement class. Tailored to keep you in your newfound Haybarn mindset, classes from meditation to yoga are a complimentary gift from their heart to yours. Should we say Namaste?

Exclusive Status with 1 Hotels

Now that you’ve had time for R and R, let 1 Hotel wine and dine you and bring you as their plus one to invite only events. Art exhibitions, intimate concerts, and culinary experiences are just to name a few. But with a calendar that’s endless, 1 Hotel will have you penciled in for more than a month or two. We’re not done yet—perks include special member pricing too. Member’s only discounts are available at Bamford Haybarn Spa, on property food and beverage, and for all 1 Hotel room bookings. For your next dinner, why not try James Beard Award-nominated Chef Matthew Kenney’s restaurant, Plnthouse. This seaside outpost is serving an innovative plant-based cuisine seven nights a week. Between exclusive events and discounts galore, your social datebook should say 2017 at 1 Hotel, nothing more.