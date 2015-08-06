    

Find out Who Will Take the Stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami This Weekend

By Alejandra Torres | November 1, 2017 | Culture

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to the 305 for its third year with a roster of sizzling Latin artists set to light up the AmericanAirlines Arena.

iHeartRadio-Fiesta-Latina.jpg

Camila Cabello at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Travel to Miami and you’ll find a fusion of cultures in each and every corner of the city. From food to art to entertainment, there’s a diversity that you can’t quite find elsewhere. And come Nov. 4, the 305 will highlight one of the city’s ringing staples: Latin music. Taking place at the AmericanAirlines Arena, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina music festival is gathering the genre’s top artists under one roof for an all-night Miami rager like no other.

“The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is a true celebration of Latin music and culture,” says Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and host of this year’s fiesta. “Each year, we bring the best of Latin music to one stage, and this year’s impeccable lineup is no different,” he says. Nacho, Jesse y Joy and CNCO—the One Direction of the Latin world—are all slated to perform. Newly minted solo artist Camilla Cabello is also making an appearance alongside Spanish royalty, including dynamic duo Gente de Zona and the King of Reggaeton, Don Omar.

The best part? If you can’t score a pair of tickets to the concert, Telemundo.com will be live-streaming the entire extravaganza on their website. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Telemundo, who, just like us, have a powerful connection to the Latin community,” says Santos. iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will take place Nov. 4 at the AmericanAirlines Arena. For more information, visit iheartradio.com and ticketmaster.com.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JOHN SHEARER/BBMA2017/GETTY IMAGES FOR DCP; JASON KOERNER/GETTY IMAGES FOR IHEARTMEDIA

