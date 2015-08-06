Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique

By Rachel Felder | November 9, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Miami's Design District adds another luxury store under its belt with a dazzling two story Gucci boutique stocked with the latest trends and picturesque décor.

Of all the impressive unveilings in the Miami Design District this fall, one is especially anticipated by fashion fans: Gucci. Located in Paradise Plaza and dreamt up by the brand’s acclaimed creative director, Alessandro Michele, the massive Gucci store awes shoppers inside and out.

Even before stepping inside, the boutique is compelling, with verdant greenery flanking metal and marble on the building’s exterior, plus a giant mural on a neighboring wall. It all suggests a neighborhood-appropriate mix of luxury fused with sturdy industrialism and a healthy dose of creative cool. Inside, there’s a vast selection of the brand’s signature designs for both men and women: suiting and separates in vivid colors and prints, embroidery-covered bags and small leather goods, jewelry, a décor line and, of course, plenty of standout shoes, from horsebit-detailed loafers to sneakers adorned with stripes, animal motifs, glitter and brightly colored stitching. The space is stretched out over two stories, connected with a vibrant red lacquered staircase that looks as if it came straight from a film noir movie set. Upstairs, you’ll also find an exclusive area reserved solely for celebrities and VIPs to peruse styles in private.

“Gucci is at the forefront of our upcoming retail openings for fall,” says Craig Robins, CEO and president of DACRA, the innovative real estate company behind the Design District. “This opening heralds our next phase of development.” The store is near other exciting additions, including restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chefs Joël Robuchon and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, as well as the new home of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. The best part?

The Design District boutique offers select items that aren’t available at any other location, like the trendy taxi-yellow flat knapsack and fanny pack, both with a street-smart feel and customized with graffiti-inspired lettering by Spanish artist Coco Capitán.

“The neighborhood would be incomplete without a presentation of the work of Gucci and Alessandro Michele,” says Robins. “The evolution and spirit of Gucci epitomizes a modern lifestyle defined by innovative design and cultural impact.” 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, gucci.com