November 1, 2017

Ocean Drive and Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach along with Chef Scott Conant host an exclusive look at the Sorso Cocktail Lab & Infusion Bar Menu
October 26, 2017

Porcelanosa and Ocean Drive Host the Grand Opening of Porcelanosa Miami Design District
October 26, 2017

Ocean Drive, rag & bone, and PAMM host an Evening of Shopping and Philanthropy

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel
October 31, 2017

Supermodel Natalia Borges on How She Stays Fit

November 9, 2017

The Best Spots to Eat and Drink in Brickell City Centre
November 3, 2017

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Pay Respect to the Sunshine State With Their New Eatery
November 1, 2017

Six Romantic Restaurants Perfect for Proposing

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

November 9, 2017

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique
October 24, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 12, 2017

The Anti-Aging Treatment You Haven't Heard of
Search Our Site

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique

By Rachel Felder | November 9, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Miami's Design District adds another luxury store under its belt with a dazzling two story Gucci boutique stocked with the latest trends and picturesque décor.

Gucci-miami-2.jpg

Of all the impressive unveilings in the Miami Design District this fall, one is especially anticipated by fashion fans: Gucci. Located in Paradise Plaza and dreamt up by the brand’s acclaimed creative director, Alessandro Michele, the massive Gucci store awes shoppers inside and out.

Even before stepping inside, the boutique is compelling, with verdant greenery flanking metal and marble on the building’s exterior, plus a giant mural on a neighboring wall. It all suggests a neighborhood-appropriate mix of luxury fused with sturdy industrialism and a healthy dose of creative cool. Inside, there’s a vast selection of the brand’s signature designs for both men and women: suiting and separates in vivid colors and prints, embroidery-covered bags and small leather goods, jewelry, a décor line and, of course, plenty of standout shoes, from horsebit-detailed loafers to sneakers adorned with stripes, animal motifs, glitter and brightly colored stitching. The space is stretched out over two stories, connected with a vibrant red lacquered staircase that looks as if it came straight from a film noir movie set. Upstairs, you’ll also find an exclusive area reserved solely for celebrities and VIPs to peruse styles in private.

Gucci-miami-3.jpg

“Gucci is at the forefront of our upcoming retail openings for fall,” says Craig Robins, CEO and president of DACRA, the innovative real estate company behind the Design District. “This opening heralds our next phase of development.” The store is near other exciting additions, including restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chefs Joël Robuchon and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, as well as the new home of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. The best part?

The Design District boutique offers select items that aren’t available at any other location, like the trendy taxi-yellow flat knapsack and fanny pack, both with a street-smart feel and customized with graffiti-inspired lettering by Spanish artist Coco Capitán.

“The neighborhood would be incomplete without a presentation of the work of Gucci and Alessandro Michele,” says Robins. “The evolution and spirit of Gucci epitomizes a modern lifestyle defined by innovative design and cultural impact.” 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, gucci.com

Tags: miami design district gucci November 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF GUCCI (TOP RIGHT); COURTESY OF KEVIN TACHMAN

