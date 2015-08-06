    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
Read More

November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
Read More

November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

See More
Read More

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
Read More

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
Read More

November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
Read More

November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
Read More

November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
Read More

November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences

By Alejandra Torres | November 21, 2017 | People

Share

After dazzling the country on America's Got Talent, Miami starlet Yoli Mayor is on the edge of stardom and gearing up for the career of a lifetime.

Yoli-Mayor.jpg

Singing sensation Yoli Mayor commands the stage with her powerful vocals at El Túcan.

You might be one of the millions who tuned in to watch America’s Got Talent, or a local who dropped by El Tucán on a hot Miami night to enjoy the old Cuba vibes while being serenaded with live music. Either way, you’re certainly familiar with 21-year-old Yoli Mayor, an old soul who’s got a voice to match her timeless songstress style.

“You never know what the universe has in store for you,” says Mayor, fresh off her stint on the hit show. “I always hoped to be here, but I didn’t know it [would happen].” According to America, this is her destiny, especially after her memorable audition. It was that first interaction with judge Simon Cowell that allowed her to feel comfortable in her own skin. Coming out onstage for the first time, she was dressed in an outfit that didn’t quite fit her age or style, but with a little help from the judges and a quick makeover from Tyra Banks, Mayor showed us who she really was. “Simon stopped my audition. He could tell I was a little [un]comfortable.” From there it was on to the show’s semifinals, awing audiences week after week with her goosebump-inducing voice.

But before captivating America, Yoli dazzled the 305. She had a permanent gig at El Tucán, where she fused her culture with her voice, earning her the nickname “Cuban Adele.” Although her sound bears a resemblance to the English sensation, it’s clear she’s not just a Latin Adele 2.0. “I don’t want to be known as the Cuban version or any version of anyone else,” she says. “She’s an amazing talent and voice, but I’d much rather be me than a version of anyone else.”

Tags: singers November 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GARY JAMES

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Find out Who Will Take the Stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami This Weekend

Read More
Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

Read More
Video: Behind the Scenes With Ricky Martin



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: