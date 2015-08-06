Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences

By Alejandra Torres | November 21, 2017 | People

After dazzling the country on America's Got Talent, Miami starlet Yoli Mayor is on the edge of stardom and gearing up for the career of a lifetime.

Singing sensation Yoli Mayor commands the stage with her powerful vocals at El Túcan.

You might be one of the millions who tuned in to watch America’s Got Talent, or a local who dropped by El Tucán on a hot Miami night to enjoy the old Cuba vibes while being serenaded with live music. Either way, you’re certainly familiar with 21-year-old Yoli Mayor, an old soul who’s got a voice to match her timeless songstress style.

“You never know what the universe has in store for you,” says Mayor, fresh off her stint on the hit show. “I always hoped to be here, but I didn’t know it [would happen].” According to America, this is her destiny, especially after her memorable audition. It was that first interaction with judge Simon Cowell that allowed her to feel comfortable in her own skin. Coming out onstage for the first time, she was dressed in an outfit that didn’t quite fit her age or style, but with a little help from the judges and a quick makeover from Tyra Banks, Mayor showed us who she really was. “Simon stopped my audition. He could tell I was a little [un]comfortable.” From there it was on to the show’s semifinals, awing audiences week after week with her goosebump-inducing voice.

But before captivating America, Yoli dazzled the 305. She had a permanent gig at El Tucán, where she fused her culture with her voice, earning her the nickname “Cuban Adele.” Although her sound bears a resemblance to the English sensation, it’s clear she’s not just a Latin Adele 2.0. “I don’t want to be known as the Cuban version or any version of anyone else,” she says. “She’s an amazing talent and voice, but I’d much rather be me than a version of anyone else.”