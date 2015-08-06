    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
Read More

November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
Read More

November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

See More
Read More

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
Read More

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 23, 2017

Scott Conant Celebrates a Decade of Service at His Miami Beach Hot Spot
Read More

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
Read More

November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
Read More

November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
Read More

November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Scott Conant Celebrates a Decade of Service at His Miami Beach Hot Spot

By Becky Randel | November 23, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Making your own pasta, a cocktail lab and truffle season! How Scott Conant's Scarpetta Restaurant in the Fontainebleau stays spot-on as it approaches a decade of service.

scarpetta-fountainbleau-3.jpg

Scarpetta’s creamy Polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms.

When award-winning chef Scott Conant opened legendary Miami Beach hot spot Scarpetta in 2008, he was mere months off a highly acclaimed launch of the same restaurant in Manhattan. Breaking the mold of New York eateries arriving in Miami years after their emergence, Conant paved the way for respected international chefs to embrace the South Florida culinary scene head-on. Almost a decade later, Scarpetta is still one of the city’s most sought-out dining destinations, serving spot-on Italian in a chic nautical haven. With no intention of slowing down, Conant talks to us about his newest concepts, including monthly pasta classes and a dazzling cocktail “lab.”

How has Scarpetta managed to remain so popular after almost 10 years? The idea has always been about old-world hospitality: While the location in the iconic Fontainebleau is certainly a huge draw—it’s a great anchor—it’s really about taking care of diners in a city that’s not necessarily known for service. The intention, notes Conant, has always been to have the team buy in that the service is the most important aspect of the dining experience, and food is the follow-up to that experience.

scarpetta-fountainbleau-2.jpg

Scott Conant.

Tell us about the monthly pasta classes with chef de cuisine Neil O’Connell.
 It seems like the interest in pasta is increasing on a daily basis. One of the challenges of being open for nine years is staying relevant—making sure the things you did nine years ago haven’t become taken for granted. So I think having some hands-on, interactive, personalized conversation with your customers is necessary.

What led you to introduce Sorso cocktail lab (which features creative infusions, a separate menu and a social hour)?
Between the popularity of cocktails and the craft approach, there is just a lot of interest. Again, it’s about moving forward, having these fun ideas and being able to execute them with a willing team. Sorso has been a great way to do that as well as utilize that beautiful front area.

scarpetta-fountainbleau-1.jpg

Scarpetta’s upscale dining room.

Have you always been into cocktails?
 I’ve been more of a wine guy, quite frankly. I like scotch; I like a mixed drink periodically, maybe a Negroni. But it’s not about me—it’s about the client base! Bob Dylan had a quote, ‘To be in a constant state of becoming,’ and that has always resonated with me.

It’s truffle season. What are your favorite ways to use the coveted fungus?
 I’ve spent a lot of time in Piedmont where white truffles are from, and I really like tajarin—it’s a traditional pasta in Piedmont with double-zero flour and egg yolks only. You toss it in a little butter, [add] a touch of Parmesan cheese, and shave truffles over the top. Also, we’ll do the polenta with truffles; that’s one of the classic dishes.

scarpetta-fountainbleau-4.jpg

The raw yellowtail served with olio di zenzero and pickled red onion.

How have you seen the Miami dining scene change since opening in 2008?
It’s been an amazing transformation on the Beach, Downtown and in the Design District. I’m always excited to see what’s next. There’s just so much talent! 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.4660, fontainebleau.com

Tags: scott conant scarpetta at the fontainebleau miami beach scarpetta November 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SCARPETTA

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Find out Who Will Take the Stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami This Weekend

Read More
Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

Read More
Supermodel Natalia Borges on How She Stays Fit



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: