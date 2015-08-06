By Kathy Buccio | November 3, 2017 | People

Being one of the most sought after celeb beauty gurus in the business is no easy job; just ask Garnier celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Millie Morales, who spends her days (5 a.m. call times), beautifying some of Miami’s most elite. We recently tagged along as Millie did double duty on Univision’s #1 morning show, Despierta America, and then at the prestigious Premios Tu Mundo.

Millie Morales

3:50 a.m.

I get out of bed and take a cold shower to wake me up, followed by a cup of Cuban coffee and a bottle of very cold water—no me pueden faltar.

4:45 a.m.

I quickly prepare myself by applying Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb with SPF 30 (when you live in Miami, SPF is a must) on my face. I then continue with my favorite mascara and complete my look with my famous red lip. Before I leave the house, I grab my lunch that I prepared the night before, that’s filled with healthy snacks for the long day.

5:00 a.m.

I arrive to Univision studio to begin creating looks! I get my station ready and begin doing the hair of the presenters of Despierta America alongside the team of makeup artists. We always create a different look on the ladies!

7:00 a.m.

I give the presenters a quick touch-up. I keep the hairspray handy—my favorite is the Garnier Fructis Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hair Spray—and I always keep my best friend Garnier Fructis Frizz Guard Spray on hand to block the humidity and control any flyaways.

7:15 a.m.

I eat breakfast—egg whites with jalapeños and bananas and a café Americano with more water.

7:30 a.m.

We continue with glamming up the special guests for the segment.

11:00 a.m.

The show is over! I meet the presenters and guests to take photos of their looks for them to share on social media. Today, it’s off to Premio Tu Mundo to get some of my ladies red carpet ready.

11:30 a.m.

I begin to get Karla Martinez and Ana Patricia Gámez hair and makeup ready for the award show. The hair and makeup look is always inspired by the color and style of their dress

1:00 p.m.

I head to the location of the Gala at American Airlines Arena.

Chiqui Delgado and Millie Morales

1:30 p.m.

I prepare my hair and makeup station at the suite in the American Airlines Arena and meet with TV personality, Chiqui Delgado—the red carpet correspondent for the evening.

2:00 p.m.

I always start with styling the hair and finish with the makeup application.

4:00 p.m.

Chiqui and I walk down to the red carpet (I stay with her, to provide any touch-ups she may need).

7:30 p.m.

At this time, I either re-touch her hair and makeup or switch it up entirely depending on her new wardrobe

8:00 p.m.

The show starts and I go to meet Ana Patricia Gámez to switch up her hairstyle and slightly change her makeup as she is presenting an award.

11:00 p.m.

The award show ends and we all leave the venue felices.

12:00 a.m.

I arrive to my home and the first thing I do is hug my family, if they are not already asleep. I continue by taking off my makeup to feel clean and refreshed. I use Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water. It’s quick, easy (especially when it comes to removing my bold red lip) and leaves my skin feeling brand new. Now I’m ready for bed! I do it all over again starting at 5 a.m.!