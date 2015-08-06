    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Ocean Drive, rag & bone, and PAMM host an Evening of Shopping and Philanthropy

| October 26, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and rag & bone hosted an evening of shopping and philanthropy at the rag & bone Bal Harbour store benefiting the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Over 75 VIP guests and South Florida tastemakers attended including Ocean Drive's Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro and PAMM members, Emily McKenzie, Cristina Scarano, and Daniela Frews. Guests enjoyed De La Rosa wine and specialty cocktails as they experienced rag & bone’s Fall collection.

Photography by World Red Eye

