| October 26, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and rag & bone hosted an evening of shopping and philanthropy at the rag & bone Bal Harbour store benefiting the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Over 75 VIP guests and South Florida tastemakers attended including Ocean Drive's Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro and PAMM members, Emily McKenzie, Cristina Scarano, and Daniela Frews. Guests enjoyed De La Rosa wine and specialty cocktails as they experienced rag & bone’s Fall collection.