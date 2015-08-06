By Jess McBride, Houzz | November 8, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Who lives here: A couple with three grown children

Location: North Palm Beach, Florida

Size: 1,949 square feet (181 square meters)

Designer: Lisa Michael Interiors

After a round of telephone interviews with multiple designers, the homeowners hired Lisa Michael to decorate their high-rise condo at the new Water Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Diving into the design during the construction process meant Michael had to don a hard hat for her initial visits. Her clients are New Jersey snowbirds, so much of the design collaboration was done over the phone and by email. An early exchange of Houzz ideabooks revealed the clients’ desire for a casual beach aesthetic featuring a blue-and-white color palette with bold splashes of orange throughout.

The living room features two walls of windows with spectacular ocean views. A large white slipcovered sectional is topped with pillows that introduce orange as an accent color.

“I didn’t want to do a heavy built-in wall unit, but I also didn’t want just a regular TV console,” Michael says. So she designed what is essentially a console with attached étagères, leaving enough wall space free for a local artist to hand-stencil a paisley pattern to match the Schumacher fabric on the sofa pillows. The custom coffee table features a Moroccan base found on eBay, and the top is a wall decoration from Pottery Barn that happened to fit perfectly.

The sofa and the natural-fiber chairs are upholstered in a blue fabric from Kravet’s Kate Spade collection. The handmade jute rug has threads of blue in it. The marble-like porcelain floor tile continues throughout the condo.

Michael wanted to keep the kitchen clean and sophisticated, so she chose a toned-down palette of white, taupe and gray. Four white-and-indigo bar stools connect through color to the adjacent living room. The Ro Sham Beaux pendants over the island were customized with white hemp cords to add a nautical feel.

Each condo unit has a private entry from the elevator, consisting of a small vestibule that leads into a proper entry space. This vestibule sets the tone for the relaxed interior that lies just beyond. In the space above the bench, Michael added a textural giclée print that complements the hand-stenciled painted wall behind it. As with much of the other artwork in the home, Michael worked with the gallery; she enlarged the print and had the color changed from red to orange.

Just off the vestibule is the entryway with punchy orange walls, a Murano glass chandelier and a painted rattan-framed mirror. Michael had a special mirrored mosaic tile laid in a chevron pattern in the tray ceiling to bring the eye up and make the small entry feel larger.

For their outdoor living space, the homeowners wanted a place to dine. The designer felt it was important to bridge the interior and exterior with a unified color palette to draw the eye out and make the interior feel larger. The wrought iron patio set feels exotic surrounded by Mexican planters that bring the blue, white and orange color scheme outside.

The condo’s one hallway leads to a wing containing two bedrooms and an office. A hand-carved Balinese mandala is on the wall at the end of the hall by the entrance to the office.

The guest room’s four-poster bed frame could have gone in multiple directions stylistically. To keep it from looking too predictably “Tommy Bahama,” they went for a modern bohemian look by layering it with bedding from John Robshaw.

Mirrors: Regina Andrews

The pillows are hand-painted with metallic accents that pick up the hints of silver and gold in the rug, and the nightstands incorporate shell and bone inlay as an organic counterpoint to the metallics.

Michael describes the condo’s structural composition as being very hard, filled with rigid materials and angles. Because it’s a high-rise in hurricane territory, there are a lot of structural supports around the glass doors, so she worked hard to soften the space with draperies, textiles and color. The white bed is meant to pop against the navy walls, and the patterned draperies hold their own at the window. To continue the home’s coastal aesthetic, Michael selected framed arrangements of seashells for the walls.

The Milla nightstands are from Redford House. The designer loves how their silver frames add a touch of elegance to the room.

Michael started the design of the master bathroom with a soft blue-gray quartz for the counters that was chosen from a lineup of builder-approved swatches to avoid incurring extravagant upgrade costs. Again contending with a lot of hard surfaces and angles, the designer wanted to soften things up and bring in the same coastal elements as in the bedroom, so she chose a range of coastal blues for the counters,walls and Roman shade.

Light fixture: Arteriors

The fabric of the Roman shade is just a shade darker than the walls, and is embellished with a hanging seashell trim. The painting above the bath is another giclée print; this one was selected during a rare in-person rendezvous between designer and client at a local art gallery.

The guest room-den features an accent wall used as a backdrop for a collection of hand-woven African sisal baskets purchased from a fair-trade company; the company channels its profits back into the communities where its products originate. A pair of bright orange Acapulco chairs from Innit Designs connects to the bold hue of the accent wall. The drapery fabric’s leaf pattern extends the naturalistic influence found throughout the rest of the home. “These natural elements add warmth and texture throughout the space,” Michael says. The eclectic pillows are from local decor emporium Excentricities.

Having a sleeper sofa in this room means the couple can use the space as a den or as a bedroom when their grown children come to visit.

