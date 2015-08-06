By Alejandra Torres | November 2, 2017 | People

Miami native Jason Derulo does it all—he sings, he dances, and he writes his own songs. Now, he’s adding fashion designer to his resume. Together with cofounder and fashion designer Antonio Brown, the two have created a line of clothing unlike anything you’ve ever seen, and they’re bringing it to Derulo’s hometown, right here in the Magic City.

Antonio Brown and Jason Derulo have launched a brand new fashion line with Miami natives in mind.

The line is now available at Bloomingdales in Aventura Mall. From swanky black and gold sneakers to futuristic backpack jackets, there’s a piece perfect for any style. We caught up with Derulo and Brown, who dish on everything you need to know about LVLXIII.

What was the inspiration behind the line?

JASON DERULO: The initial inspiration was trying to find things we were both into, like furniture that I’m into and paintings that I’m interested in. Trying to find the right materials to use within the clothing.

ANTONIO BROWN: It’s so funny, when we first decided to partner and collaborate, I went to Jason’s house and took pictures of the tiles in his shower. We went inside his Rolls Royce and took pictures of his Rolls Royce. It’s so crazy that he says that because that’s exactly what we did to find shapes and build out the brand.

What’s your favorite item from the collection?

JD: The raincoat jacket I actually wore that is in my Swalla video. I liked it so much. It’s just one of those pieces I feel like people will say, “Wow, what is that?!” And I assumed that when I put it on. When I put it on I was like, “Wow, it kind of transformed me.” And when you look good, you feel good, and I felt great in it.

AB: My favorite piece is the backpack jacket. Jason speaks about the transformative attributes of the clothing, and I feel like the backpack jacket—to transform a back pack into a jacket so that you don’t have to wrap it around your waist—is bringing value to the consumer.

Why is this line perfect for the Miami man and woman?

JD: I think it’s the perfect blend of sexy, street and future. I really believe it’s the future of fashion. When you put on this clothing you feel and walk differently. When I put on this sweater, my whole swag changed. [Laughs] I had a cool shirt on before, but it wasn’t LVLXIII. And I saw this on the rack, put it on and I just felt like a new man.

Where do you both like to go when you’re in town in Miami?

JD: I love Prime112 and I love Prime Italian, and I love the fact that they’re so close. I also love Wet Willies. I pretty much kind of stay on the beach, so in that general vicinity.

AB: I don’t really come to Miami so I apologize. [Laughs]

What makes this brand the “future of luxury”?

AB: Everything from the aesthetic of the collection to the transformative aspect of the collection to the materials we use. I think we’re pushing the boundaries of perception of what apparel is in the fashion industry, of what something can become.

What do you ultimately hope for the line?

JD: I hope that it continues to have the same impact and excitement that it’s having already. The beginning has been amazing. People are grabbing at the bits. The launch is incredible, so I hope it just continues to grow. I remember being in a store always just kind of looking for that special line that can transform me. Not be so dressy that I’m too dressed up and not be so dressed down that I’m not dressy enough. Something that’s right in between that is fashion but still cool.

AB: I feel the same way. I hope the collection and the brand will inspire people, and that we move people with the clothes we create. I hope that it changes people’s perspectives of themselves. I think what makes our brand so amazing is that you don’t need a stylist to put on our clothes—our clothes style themselves. You just have to wear them and feel confident in them, and I think our clothes do that.