By Harman Dhillon | November 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Not all fragrances are created alike, however, there are many that can easily be used by your special someone. Check out our top picks of scents that are sharable while making an aromatic statement.

Oud Minérale, Tom Ford ($230). 103 NE 39th St., 786-749-2600

This Tom Ford fragrance is the epitome of juxtaposition, as it expertly blends the ah-inducing fragrances of the ocean with the sensuality and warmth of smoked wood, resulting in a unique and coveted scent.

Silver Mountain Water, The House of Creed ($395). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Featuring an exquisite combination of notes that start with sandalwood and musk, and end with bergamot, mandarin, and neroli, its no surprise to learn this scent has been a constant bestseller for over twenty years!

Green Almond & Redcurrant Cologne, Jo Malone London ($140). 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, 786-276-8693

Don’t be fooled by the playful packaging designed in collaboration with Jonathan Saunders this holiday season. This newly released fragrance is perfect for any couple that is feeling festive and in the mood to share.

Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano IX, Bottega Veneta ($295) Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-864-6247

Inspired by the Palladian gardens of the Veneto region of Italy, Bottega Veneta’s Parco Palladiano IX is reminiscent of a sensual sunset, revealing floral woody notes that radiate a luxurious muskiness, which can be enjoyed by all.

Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto Di Calabria, Acqua di Parma ($160). Bloomingdales, The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-792-1000

The eye-catching blue bottle is sure to grab the attention of many others once they smell its uplifting and fresh elements of citron, red ginger, and cedarwood, instantly transporting you to the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of Calabria.

French Affair Eau De Parfum, Ex Nihilo ($325). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Self described as an alternative Parisian perfume house, it is no surprise that Ex Nihilo’s latest fragrance—fittingly named French Affair—breaks all barriers while paying homage to the style and sophistication of Parisian dandies.

Monsieur Beauregard Eau de Parfum, Penhaligon’s ($240). The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-690-7221

A flawless example of an avante garde fragrance, the exquisite packing of this eau de parfum is just the beginning. The luxurious amalgamation of orris, sandalwood, and cinnamon is a fool-proof way to create an aura of mystery.