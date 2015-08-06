    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 1, 2017

Ocean Drive and Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach along with Chef Scott Conant host an exclusive look at the Sorso Cocktail Lab & Infusion Bar Menu
Read More

October 26, 2017

Porcelanosa and Ocean Drive Host the Grand Opening of Porcelanosa Miami Design District
Read More

October 26, 2017

Ocean Drive, rag & bone, and PAMM host an Evening of Shopping and Philanthropy

People

See More
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
Read More

November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel
Read More

October 31, 2017

Supermodel Natalia Borges on How She Stays Fit

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

The Best Spots to Eat and Drink in Brickell City Centre
Read More

November 3, 2017

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Pay Respect to the Sunshine State With Their New Eatery
Read More

November 1, 2017

Six Romantic Restaurants Perfect for Proposing

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 10, 2017

7 Fragrances You Can Share with Your Significant Other
Read More

November 9, 2017

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique
Read More

October 24, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7 Fragrances You Can Share with Your Significant Other

By Harman Dhillon | November 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Not all fragrances are created alike, however, there are many that can easily be used by your special someone. Check out our top picks of scents that are sharable while making an aromatic statement.

Tom-Ford-unisex-scents.jpg

Oud Minérale, Tom Ford ($230). 103 NE 39th St., 786-749-2600

This Tom Ford fragrance is the epitome of juxtaposition, as it expertly blends the ah-inducing fragrances of the ocean with the sensuality and warmth of smoked wood, resulting in a unique and coveted scent.

Creed-unisex-scents.jpg

Silver Mountain Water, The House of Creed ($395). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Featuring an exquisite combination of notes that start with sandalwood and musk, and end with bergamot, mandarin, and neroli, its no surprise to learn this scent has been a constant bestseller for over twenty years!

Jo-Malone-unisex-scents.jpg

Green Almond & Redcurrant Cologne, Jo Malone London ($140). 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, 786-276-8693

Don’t be fooled by the playful packaging designed in collaboration with Jonathan Saunders this holiday season. This newly released fragrance is perfect for any couple that is feeling festive and in the mood to share.

Bottega-Veneta-unisex-scents.jpg

Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano IX, Bottega Veneta ($295) Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-864-6247

Inspired by the Palladian gardens of the Veneto region of Italy, Bottega Veneta’s Parco Palladiano IX is reminiscent of a sensual sunset, revealing floral woody notes that radiate a luxurious muskiness, which can be enjoyed by all.

Acqua-Di-parma-unisex-scents.jpg

Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto Di Calabria, Acqua di Parma ($160). Bloomingdales, The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-792-1000

The eye-catching blue bottle is sure to grab the attention of many others once they smell its uplifting and fresh elements of citron, red ginger, and cedarwood, instantly transporting you to the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of Calabria.

Ex-Nihilo-unisex-scents.jpg

French Affair Eau De Parfum, Ex Nihilo ($325). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Self described as an alternative Parisian perfume house, it is no surprise that Ex Nihilo’s latest fragrance—fittingly named French Affair—breaks all barriers while paying homage to the style and sophistication of Parisian dandies.

Penhaligon-unisex-scents.jpg

Monsieur Beauregard Eau de Parfum, Penhaligon’s ($240). The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-690-7221

A flawless example of an avante garde fragrance, the exquisite packing of this eau de parfum is just the beginning. The luxurious amalgamation of orris, sandalwood, and cinnamon is a fool-proof way to create an aura of mystery.

Tags: shopping beauty perfume beauty products scents
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
What to Expect from Miami's Newly Opened Bass Museum of Art

Read More
Bacardi Gives Back to the Victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria With "Relief is the Mission" Benefit Concert

Read More
Find out Who Will Take the Stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami This Weekend



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: