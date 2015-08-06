Anatomy at 1220 Partners with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to Host 2ndAnnual #HourPushUpChallenge

| November 8, 2017 | Calendar

Anatomy at 1220 is hosting the 2nd annual #HourPushUpChallenge with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The event, at 11 a.m., invites members + guests to work out for wishes, challenging participants to complete as many pushups as they can in one hour. Prior to the challenge, each of the participants will collect monetary pledges, donated on a per-pushup basis. 100% of the funds raised per pushup will be donated to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to grant wishes to local wish kids. Each wish granted to a child diagnosed with a critical illness. To donate and or participate please click here. 1220 20th Street, Miami Beach.