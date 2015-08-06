Brad, Scott Conant, Elizabeth Traub, and Jared Shapiro
Conny Nixdorf, Tina Ratsy, and Julia Kayton
Kim Nolan, Manuela Mejia, and Yovana Lanz
Stephen Macricostas and Hector Fallas
Ross Lipton and Stephen Bernstein
Passed hors d'oeuvres
Cocktail infusion
Share
On Wednesday, November 1st, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Ocean Drive Magazine joined forces to celebrate the permanent installment of Sorso, Cocktail Lab & Infusion bar at Scarpetta located inside of the iconic hotel. The concept, first announced in February 2017 as a pop-up, has received a great response from guests and as a result, will continue to be enjoyed inside the AAA, award-winning Italian restaurant helmed by Chef Scott Conant. Guests from Ocean Drive magazine as well as Fontainebleau sipped on Sorso cocktails such as the Eye Candy, Crave and True Bleau while also enjoying light bites from the menu including Scarpetta Stromboli, Wild Mushroom Arancini with truffle aioli, herbed potato chips, and other Scarpetta favorites.