| November 1, 2017 | Parties

On Wednesday, November 1st, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Ocean Drive Magazine joined forces to celebrate the permanent installment of Sorso, Cocktail Lab & Infusion bar at Scarpetta located inside of the iconic hotel. The concept, first announced in February 2017 as a pop-up, has received a great response from guests and as a result, will continue to be enjoyed inside the AAA,​ award​-​winning Italian restaurant helmed by Chef Scott Conant. Guests from Ocean Drive m​agazine as well as Fontainebleau sipped on Sorso cocktails such as the Eye Candy, Crave ​and True Bleau while also enjoying light bites from the menu including Scarpetta Stromboli, Wild Mushroom Arancini with truffle aioli, herbed potato chips, and other Scarpetta favorites.