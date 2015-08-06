    

Ocean Drive and Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach along with Chef Scott Conant host an exclusive look at the Sorso Cocktail Lab & Infusion Bar Menu

| November 1, 2017 | Parties

On Wednesday, November 1st, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Ocean Drive Magazine joined forces to celebrate the permanent installment of Sorso, Cocktail Lab & Infusion bar at Scarpetta located inside of the iconic hotel. The concept, first announced in February 2017 as a pop-up, has received a great response from guests and as a result, will continue to be enjoyed inside the AAA,​ award​-​winning Italian restaurant helmed by Chef Scott Conant. Guests from Ocean Drive m​agazine as well as Fontainebleau sipped on Sorso cocktails such as the Eye Candy, Crave ​and True Bleau while also enjoying light bites from the menu including Scarpetta Stromboli, Wild Mushroom Arancini with truffle aioli, herbed potato chips, and other Scarpetta favorites.

Photography by World Red Eye

