By Kathy Buccio | November 9, 2017 | Food & Drink

The heart of downtown Miami is bursting with new life and energy, thanks to the addition of the super-luxe shopping and dining destination, Brickell City Centre. It’s not just the high-fashion or the killer architecture that has everyone talking, but the food has taken visitors and locals by storm. This super dome of culture is quickly becoming a hotspot of culinary greatness with fresh grab-and-go concepts to wine bars and million dollar rooftop bars, ensuring Brickell City Centre can satisfy even the most hard-to-please palates.

The mother of all food halls is bringing the flavors of Italy to South Florida’s Brickell City Centre. Chef Vincenzo Scarmiglia will be helming this culinary piazza, which boasts 14 authentic Italian eateries, including Pesce, Stagionale, Carne, and the main event, a 5,000 square-foot Mercato, which will have an espresso bar, traditional Italian bakery, savory mozzarella, and fresh raw bars. Expect 40,000 square feet of epic taste bud overload. Brickell City Centre

Fine dining with a relaxing vibe—thats what you get when you visit South African dining temple, The Big Easy. The brain child of golf legend, Ernie “The Big Easy” Els (nicknamed after his chill temper and smooth golf swing), this BCC foodie grill room is all about highlighting cuisines from all over the world. Dubbing the food, ‘sophisticated comfort,’ selections like peri peri chicken, angry duck curry, and a dry-aged Tomahawk Chop (the mother of all steaks), are seasoned and prepared with the freshest of spices, herbs, and farm ingredients, which gives them a mouthwatering sensation at every bite. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #339a, 786-814-5955

Satisfy your Pubbelly craving when you hit the town at BCC. The popular sushi eatery is serving up favorites like the big eye tuna, miso black cod, and butter krab roll (trust me, you'll thank us later). Open for lunch, dinner, and a very lively happy hour, Pubbelly’s unpretentious yet modern American and Asian fusion cuisine is packed with flavor. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #421, 786-899-5028

No more sad office lunch or over-processed food court dining options when it comes to grabbing something on-the-go. American Harvest at BCC is changing all that with their approach to delicious, clean eating. Take a break from your shopping excursions and pop in to American Harvest to grab a wholesome and organic meal that has been made with only the highest quality of locally and nationally sourced ingredients. Enjoy a guiltless no mayo chicken salad or a Cuban hipster bowl (organic black beans, Spanish style farro, oven baked plantains, quest fresco, and fresh lime). Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #339b, 786-814-6968

CMX is not your average theater. It’s also a prime dining spot when you visit Brickell City Centre. Skip the nachos and pretzels, CMX offers premium American dining without skimping on flavor. Eat from the comfort of your leather recliner chair or grab a table in the theater’s restaurant before your flick, and enjoy appetizers like tuna crudo or popcorn shrimp. Looking for something a little more filling? Go for the classic CMX cheesbruger or the pulled pork sliders. An extensive selection of wines and beers is available for your sipping pleasure. CMX takes movie dining experience to new heights. Now, pass the popcorn! Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. A-401, 786-482-2097

Luke’s Lobster has set up 'shack' at Brickell City Centre and foodies are clamoring over the sea-to-table offerings at this casual dining spot. Go big or go home and order Luke’s famous Lobster Roll (1/4lb of chilled wild caught lobster in a split top bun with melted lemon butter, mayo, and their secret seasoning). Mouthwatering and refreshing, Luke’s Lobster has your favorite Maine-inspired dishes covered. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #353, 786-837-7683

Besides having one of the most breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown Miami skyline, Sugar, located on the 40th floor of the super-luxurious East Hotel, is a sexy yet inviting rooftop garden bar and restaurant serving up innovative cocktails and Asian tapas. Braised beef buns and steamed prawn and scallop dumplings are some of the menu items that pair perfect for sharing. Wash it down with the BCC cocktail, which features zacapa 23, sherry, chocolate, and bitters. Come to shop and stay for the view. 788 Brickell Plaza, 786-805-4655

Quinta La Huella has taken an urban approach to laid-back dining with a menu robust in flavor using the most simple ingredients. With a fire cooking method featuring a wood fire parilla, diners can indulge in the fresh catch of the day, wood oven langoustines, and rack of lamb, just to name a few. Grab a seat indoors or in their outdoor terrace and relax after perusing the BCC shops, or come for a festive night with friends. 788 Brickell Plaza, 786-805-4646

From green to black variations, David’s cute and vibrant tea shop at Brickell City Centre is the perfect spot to pick up a cup of tea, plus an assortment of unique tea-centered gifts like mugs, tea cups, and curated tea collections, such as David’s classics, which offers six of the shop’s most popular brews (organic silk dragon jasmine, organic cream of earl grey, etc). Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #352, 786-431-0219

The classic ice cream purveyor has a new home at BCC, and it’s still a fan-favorite when it comes to good ol’ fashioned ice cream. Scoop up some brownie a la mode or chocolate chip cookie dough, two Häagen Dazs greats. Grab a cone or a cup of this heavenly treat, or if you prefer, sorbet and milkshakes are also available for your sweet tooth pleasure. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #354b, 786-725-3200

Start your day off right with a cold pressed juice and a healthy salad jam-packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, from gourmet health shop, Dr. Smood. At Dr. Smood, its all about doing your body good with smart food selections. The food and drinks at this health-conscious eatery are color-coded based on six health benefits, such as immunity, energy, general health, beauty, detox, and power. For a day of shopping, you'll need all the energy you can get (and a Dr. Smood smoothie). Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., 786-334-4420

The sweetness of Provence has made its way to the high-end Brickell City Centre retailer, and its fitting right in. This exquisite confectionery sells delicate calissons, nougats, chocolates, biscuits, and jams to the refined shopper. The original recipe of finely ground Mediterranean sweet almonds, Provencal melon and orange peel, on a wafer bed covered with royal icing, is what makes these ‘hugs,’ (as they’re affectionately called), sweetly sinful. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. #335b, 786-347-5357

Come for the picturesque garden patio and stay for the food. The flavors of Mexico come alive at this festive ‘Mercado style dining’ joint at Brickell City Centre. The color-infused restaurant is broken up into several stations where guests can feast on tacos (with tortillas made on the spot), a variety of ceviche, and specialized salads. Enjoy everything from chilaquilles to tacos al pastor (a roasted pork Mexican classic), to octopus ceviche. Don’t forget the cocktails! Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., 786-347-5368