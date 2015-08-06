By Harman Kaur Pradhan | November 13, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Add a dose of panache and sophistication to your lobes this Thanksgiving holiday by choosing one of these lust-worthy earrings that will surely be noticed as you celebrate with your loved ones.

Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2017 Art of the Wild Collection Earrings in Platinum and 18k Yellow Gold with Baguette and Round Brilliant Diamonds, Tiffany & Co. ($85,000). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-864-1801

Composed of the finest baguettes and round brilliant diamonds, these luxurious jewels will be amongst the most coveted earrings of the season due to their whimsical aura and impeccable design.

Amulette de Cartier Earrings in XS Model in Yellow Gold, Lapis Lazuli and Diamonds, Cartier ($6,250). Miami Design District, 305-894-2960

Visually stunning, Cartier’s Amulette de Cartier earrings, which feature natural gemstones, prove that statement earrings don’t need to necessarily be oversized to create a lasting impression.

Bouton d’Or Earrings in Yellow Gold, Diamond, Chrysoprase and Onyx, Van Cleef & Arpels ($30,800). Miami Design District, 786-792-3925

A modern reinterpretation of the original paillette motif created by Van Cleef & Arpels during the late 1930s, the Bouton d’Or earrings are the perfect blend of contemporary design and history.

Comète Star Earrings in 18K White Gold Diamonds and Black Spinels with Center Diamonds, Chanel ($33,000). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-868-0550

An edgy up-do or imperfect pony hairstyle are both foolproof ways to show off these daring danglers that are mysteriously sexy, thanks to its unique combination of diamonds and black spinels.

Filet d’Or Earrings in Rose Gold, Hermès ($2,375). Miami Design District, 305-868-0118

These rose gold hoops are anything but basic. Delicately designed yet undeniably eye-catching, this Hermès style is ideal for someone who prefers jewelry that looks and feels airy.

Possession Earrings in 18K Rose Gold Set with 144 Brilliant-Cut Diamonds, Piaget ($12,500). Miami Design District, 305-908-4050

Making a statement that is understated and refined is achievable by donning these earrings. Maximizing impact with its all-over bling, this pair will most definitely create a twinkling effect throughout dinner.

Mia 18-karat Gold Multi-Stone Earrings, Ana Khouri ($16,880). net-a-porter.com

Reminiscent of a subdued rainbow, these irregularly shaped oval earrings are an easy way to add some color into your ensemble not only for the Thanksgiving holiday, but also the remainder of the festive season.