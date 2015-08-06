Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its November issue debut with cover star, Camila Alves McConaughey. Joining the Brazilian bombshell, editor-in-chief, Jared Shapiro and publisher, Courtland Lantaff helped kick off the evening with a VIP toast inside the Artefacto-designed penthouse residence at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach which featured catered hors d’oeuvres and chic Brazilian-themed cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Following, guests were escorted to the invitation-only main event which unveiled a tasty preview of the 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach new culinary destination, Habitat.