Zaida Dudash, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Tracy Galya
Majorie Souza, Guillermo Osario, Camila Alves McConaughey, Virginia Gonzales, and Patricia Amorin
Dan Hechtkopf, Jeff Miller, Phil Gutman, and Jared Shapiro
Joan Bruggink, Dora Puig, and Katie Lillis
Becky Randel, Rachel Redington, and Michele Lepe
Camila Alves McConaughey in the Artefacto Penthouse at 1 Hotel & Homes
Passed hors d'oeuvres
Specialty cocktail by Tito's Handmade Vodka
Share
Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its November issue debut with cover star, Camila Alves McConaughey. Joining the Brazilian bombshell, editor-in-chief, Jared Shapiro and publisher, Courtland Lantaff helped kick off the evening with a VIP toast inside the Artefacto-designed penthouse residence at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach which featured catered hors d’oeuvres and chic Brazilian-themed cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Following, guests were escorted to the invitation-only main event which unveiled a tasty preview of the 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach new culinary destination, Habitat.