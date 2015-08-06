    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

November 24, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants Helmed by Celebrity Chefs
November 23, 2017

Scott Conant Celebrates a Decade of Service at His Miami Beach Hot Spot
November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 24, 2017

Holiday Beauty Launches to Buy before They Sell Out
November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach

| November 9, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its November issue debut with cover star, Camila Alves McConaughey. Joining the Brazilian bombshell, editor-in-chief, Jared Shapiro and publisher, Courtland Lantaff helped kick off the evening with a VIP toast inside the Artefacto-designed penthouse residence at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach which featured catered hors d’oeuvres and chic Brazilian-themed cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Following, guests were escorted to the invitation-only main event which unveiled a tasty preview of the 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach new culinary destination, Habitat.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye and Alexandra Pavarini

