    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
Read More

November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
Read More

November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

See More
Read More

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
Read More

November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 14, 2017

The Best Wine Bars to Try around Miami
Read More

November 9, 2017

The Best Spots to Eat and Drink in Brickell City Centre
Read More

November 3, 2017

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Pay Respect to the Sunshine State With Their New Eatery

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 13, 2017

Statement Earrings That Will Steal the Spotlight at Thanksgiving Dinner
Read More

November 10, 2017

7 Fragrances You Can Share with Your Significant Other
Read More

November 9, 2017

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Best Wine Bars to Try around Miami

By Kaitlynn Miller | November 14, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

From laid-back locales to in-house wine cellars, these are the best spots in Miami to go for a glass of wine.

Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables

cibo-wine-bars.jpg

For a glass of decadent wine paired with authentic Italian cuisine, head to this rustic destination on the Miracle Mile. We suggest trying one of their delicious risotto or pastas dishes paired with a flavorful wine from their extensive menu, which features everything from standard reds and whites to vintage reserves and blends. 45 Miracle Mile, 305-442-4925

Wine Vault

wine-vault-wine-bars.jpg

With a warm and inviting atmosphere, the Wine Vault is a great place to enjoy a glass of your favorite red or white with friends. Be sure to check out this local hot spot during their coveted happy hour when you can have your choice of white wines and sangria to pair with their food options such as mushroom polenta, artichoke hearts, or a variety of flat breads. 3201 N Miami Ave. #105, 786-691-2000

Bunbury Miami

bunbury-wine-bars.jpg

Offering an extensive menu of domestic and imported wines, this hidden gem is one of Miami’s must-try destinations. Take your pick of vino—available by the bottle—and pair it with their delicious selection of tapas such as empanadas or a cheese platter for the perfect date night. 2200 NE 2nd Ave., 305-333-6929

Villa Azur

la-cave-dazur-wine-bars.jpg

Although this South Beach destination features elegant décor, delicious cuisine, and a vibrant after-dinner experience, perhaps our favorite aspect of this spot is their in-house wine cellar called La Cave d’Azur. Come here for delicious French-inspired cuisine with a glass of your favorite vino, or participate in their weekly wine tasting events for a fun girls night out. 309 23rd St., 305-538-2118

The Forge

the-forge-wine-bars.jpg

Featuring farm-to-table cuisine, elegant décor, and a high-tech wine bar, The Forge is a go-to destination for any occasion. Choose from dishes such as oven roasted lemon herb chicken and salt baked branzino to pair with a decadent wine from their incredible in-house cellar. 432 W 41st St., 305-538-8533

Tags: dining restaurants drinking wine wine bars
Categories: Food & Drink

Photography via cibowinebar.com; facebook.com/winevaultmiami; facebook.com/bunbury-miami; villaazurmiami.com; facebook.com/forgerestaurant

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
What to Expect from Miami's Newly Opened Bass Museum of Art

Read More
Bacardi Gives Back to the Victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria With "Relief is the Mission" Benefit Concert

Read More
Find out Who Will Take the Stage at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami This Weekend



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: