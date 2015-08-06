By Kaitlynn Miller | November 14, 2017 | Food & Drink

From laid-back locales to in-house wine cellars, these are the best spots in Miami to go for a glass of wine.

For a glass of decadent wine paired with authentic Italian cuisine, head to this rustic destination on the Miracle Mile. We suggest trying one of their delicious risotto or pastas dishes paired with a flavorful wine from their extensive menu, which features everything from standard reds and whites to vintage reserves and blends. 45 Miracle Mile, 305-442-4925

With a warm and inviting atmosphere, the Wine Vault is a great place to enjoy a glass of your favorite red or white with friends. Be sure to check out this local hot spot during their coveted happy hour when you can have your choice of white wines and sangria to pair with their food options such as mushroom polenta, artichoke hearts, or a variety of flat breads. 3201 N Miami Ave. #105, 786-691-2000

Offering an extensive menu of domestic and imported wines, this hidden gem is one of Miami’s must-try destinations. Take your pick of vino—available by the bottle—and pair it with their delicious selection of tapas such as empanadas or a cheese platter for the perfect date night. 2200 NE 2nd Ave., 305-333-6929

Although this South Beach destination features elegant décor, delicious cuisine, and a vibrant after-dinner experience, perhaps our favorite aspect of this spot is their in-house wine cellar called La Cave d’Azur. Come here for delicious French-inspired cuisine with a glass of your favorite vino, or participate in their weekly wine tasting events for a fun girls night out. 309 23rd St., 305-538-2118

Featuring farm-to-table cuisine, elegant décor, and a high-tech wine bar, The Forge is a go-to destination for any occasion. Choose from dishes such as oven roasted lemon herb chicken and salt baked branzino to pair with a decadent wine from their incredible in-house cellar. 432 W 41st St., 305-538-8533