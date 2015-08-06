By Nicole Schubert | November 15, 2017 | Food & Drink

10 stellar Chefs and bartenders from top US markets are re-writing their rules and recipe books to fit the flavor of Grey Goose’s newest taste. Mentored at the home of Grey Goose in France, these promising culinary stars perfected old techniques—with Chef Alain Ducasse and Grey Goose Cellar Master Francois Thibault—to create five new dishes and cocktails using the brand’s first ever “Vodka Gastronomique.” Here’s a sneak peek at their secret ingredients brought from France, home to The Eating House and Alter in Miami.

Raw Beef with a Bright Cocktail

What’s more luxurious and delicate then priming your palate with steak tartare? Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House wouldn’t commence dinner any other way. But what if this raw beef was served with a fruity libation instead of the expected red wine? Lightbulb! Build on the savory and buttery flavors of steak tartare, compliment with complex vodka, and add citrus. Bartender Gustavo Martinez of Bar Alter concocted a libation of orange oil and lemon bay rum infused grappa, lightening this hors d’oeuvre as prep for four more courses.

Jerusalem Artichoke Risotto with a Floral and Herbaceous Cocktail

Okay, so we know Gretchen Wiener’s father in the film Mean Girls, invented toaster strudel, but what if we used that handy dandy toaster for something different—say vodka and burnt sunchoke oil? Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, inspired by the three levels of toasted wheat in this “Vodka Gastronomique,” picked perfect substitutes of creamy risotto and hefty doses of burnt sunchoke oil. But this sub is only the backdrop. Martinez’s floral and herbaceous cocktail takes center stage on this film set, using marigold flowers, thyme, and cherry bark vanilla bitters.

Sea Scallops and Pumpkin with a Tropical and a Bit of Spice Cocktail

We know the leaves aren’t changing colors in this sunshine state, but just because we’re not trading in our bikinis for coats doesn’t mean we can’t eat according to seasons. Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli holds these traditional values dearly. So he suggests pairing raw and smoked pumpkin (yes, and roasted) with a spicy autumn potion. But this fall creation is no pumpkin spice latte. Martinez sprinkles a dash of tropical flavors, such as strawberry jam and agave, over hot overtones of black lava salt solution and hell fire bitters.

Duck Breast a La Presse with a Bold and Refreshing Cocktail

Eating duck in France is a classic delicacy—like sautéed foie gras or baked camembert. So when this native Miami chef returned to his hometown, he was determined to work with it (and of course Grey Goose). Setting the duck as main star of the plate, Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli made a ruby red plum and beet sauce to bring color to its natural canvas. But before he knew it, Martinez splashed lovely tints of blush pink all over it. Topped with pansy flowers, this vermouth, Mirabelle plum jam, and Tonka bean syrup cocktail is as tasty as it is masterful.

Yogurt with a Bittersweet and Creamy Cocktail

Continuing on the tour of classic French cuisine, Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli was tempted to make a sweet. Using the Tonka bean, yogurt sits at the base. But in this dessert Grey Goose Interpreted by Ducasse (tossed in roasted apple flavors) glows as the face. A velvety cocktail made with foro cream, Braulio, and Averna makes this dish complete—a softness that can’t be beat. So after these creamy sips and complex bites, if you see yourself asking, what’s next? We recommend you head straight to the grocery store and buy Grey Goose Interpreted by Ducasse for your next dinner party.