Presented by Château D'Esclans: Where to Eat, Sleep, and Hangout during Art Basel

By Kaitlynn Miller for Château D'Esclans | November 27, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Each year, leading galleries from around the world showcase their best works in a four-day event called Art Basel, which is jam-packed with exhibits, performances, lectures, and so much more for attendees to enjoy. From elegant hotels to art-inspired venues, we've rounded up the best spots in Miami to eat, sleep, and hangout during this coveted happening.

Book a Room at The Edition SOBE

edition-sponsored.jpg

As the perfect oceanfront oasis to retreat to after an exciting day at Art Basel, this luxury hotel features over 200 individually designed rooms—including 28 private bungalows for the ultimate escape. Aside from a number of on-site restaurants for all of your dining needs, this destination features a spa, fitness center, pools, and an entertainment hub called BASEMENT complete with a nightclub, bowling alley, and ice-skating rink. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500

Relax at The Pool at the Standard

the-standard-sponsored.jpg

Be sure to take some time to relax and enjoy the Miami sunshine during your time at Art Basel with a trip to the pool at The Standard. Featuring amenities such as a Roman waterfall hot tub, Finnish sauna, mud lounge, and infinity pool, you’re bound to feel recharged and ready to take on your busy schedule after a trip to this Miami hot spot. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a glass of rosé before the chaos commences. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717

Enjoy the Sunset and Skyline Views at Sugar

sugar-sponsored.jpg

Although you’ll be viewing incredible works of art all day long, nothing beats a sunset over the skyline in the Sunshine State. Located on the 40th floor rooftop of the EAST, Miami Hotel, Sugar boasts incredible views of the city, along with must-try signature cocktails and light bites. Head here with friends for a rosé happy hour and tasty appetizers before starting your night on the town. 788 Brickell Plaza, 786-805-4655

Have Dinner at Kiki on the River

kiki-on-the-river-sponsored.jpg

Situated on the Miami River, this waterfront hot spot features a colorful, one-of-a-kind design, providing diners with a lively and inviting atmosphere for their meal. However, it’s their Mediterranean-inspired menu that really steals the show. Comprised of culinary masterpieces such as salmonsaganaki, filet mignonsouvlaki, and keftedakia, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Be sure to start the meal with their over-the-top seafood tower to share with the table, which pairs perfect with a glass of Château D'Esclans Whispering Angel. 450 NW North River Dr., 786-502-9244

Enjoy a Nightcap and Live Music at R House Wynwood

r-house-sponsored.jpg

Right in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District sits R House—a spot for music, food, and unique art. Come here at night for a craft cocktail, such as Japanese lemonade or a cilantro martini, while enjoying their coveted line up of live djs and entertainment. But perhaps the most enticing part of this neighborhood hangout is the spot’s floating art gallery, curated by White Porch Gallery, which sits inside the venue for patrons to enjoy. 2727 NW 2nd Ave., 305-576-0201

Tags: art basel sponsored post sponsored chateau d'esclans
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via editionhotels.com; facebook.com/standardmiami; kikiontheriver.com; sugar-miami.com; facebook.com/rhousewynwood

