By Nicole Schubert | November 16, 2017 | Food & Drink

On Tuesday, November 14, chef and culinary innovator José Andrés, alongside The Inter-Professional Table Olive Organization from Spain and The European Union, gathered at SAAM Restaurant in Miami to pay tribute to their favorite kitchen ingredient: the Spanish olive.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we are able to introduce the amazing and delicious olives from my home country to the Miami market" said Andrés, who is also an ambassador for the Spanish olive in the U.S. "Miami is such a beautiful city and has an influential Spanish community that I feel will truly love the flavors and variety.”

60 Miami influencers in the culinary industry and media, along with fans, lined up to steal a bite of Andrés' olive-inspired dishes. Baskets of olives were also made available for everyone to sample.

Now through 2019, Andrés hopes to raise awareness about the ingredient with his “Have an Olive Day ” campaign.