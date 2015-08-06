By Nicole Schubert | November 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty

On Wednesday, November 15, it was all about grace and glamour at the Miami launch for the new Chanel Code Coco watch.

"The Code Coco is far more than jewelry and far more than a watch," said Scottish model, Stella Tennant.

Hosts Laurie Heriard Dubreuil, Lisa Heiden, and Monica Kalpakian showcased this exclusive timepiece to attendees including Calyann Barnett, Martina Borgomanero, and Jenine Howard. While shopping, sipping, and enjoying music from DJ Michelle Leshem, guests were able to decipher the codes created by founder Gabrielle Chanel.

Over 50 Miami influencers and media elites gathered at the Chanel pop-up boutique, situated at the Webster South Beach, to try on their latest timepiece collection. With the same click, clasp, and quilt as the 2.55 bag, this stainless steel watch lends homage to the story, style, and look of the ever-changing codes of Chanel. Available in three models—each with a different number of diamonds—this Code Coco jewel can adorn the wrist as a bracelet too.

These timeless timepieces start at 5,000 U.S. dollars for the stainless steel with a 0.05-carat princess-cut diamond. But if you’re looking for something more luxurious, we tempt you to buy the most alluring. Limited to five pieces around the world, this exclusive 18-karat white gold and diamond-encrusted bracelet costs 1,016,000 U.S. dollars.