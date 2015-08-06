    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

Food & Drink

November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose
November 14, 2017

The Best Wine Bars to Try around Miami

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | November 20, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Update your beauty game for the upcoming holiday season with these newly released and limited edition palettes that are perfect for any makeup lover.

Marc-Jacobs-Beauty-holiday-palettes.jpg

The Wild One Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette, Marc Jacobs Beauty ($99). Sephora, Brickell City Centre, 786-261-0507

Boasting 18 new shades and updated formulas that result in even brighter and eye-catching pigmentation, this holiday palette is a dream for any eye-shadow connoisseur.

YSL-holiday-palette.jpg

Dazzling Lights Multi-Use Makeup Palette, YSL Beauty ($95). yslbeautyus.com

This collector’s item features a carefully curated collection of shadows, highlighters, and lip colors, all within in a mini-sized palette that is small enough to fit into a clutch—perfect for touchups.

Sephora-collection-holiday-palettes.jpg

Limited Edition Mixology Eyeshadow Palette, Sephora Collection ($34). 721 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-0904

If you are new to the shadow game, look no further. Thanks to its fool-proof groupings of hues and an even split of both shimmering and matte colors, this item is an ideal choice for beginners looking for options and a bit of guidance.

Nars-holiday-palette.jpg

Man Ray for NARS The Veil Cheek Palette, NARS ($49). narscosmetics.com

Define your cheeks in seconds using this attention-grabbing trio from NARS. With new, limited edition shades of blush and highlighter, and a diffusing bronzer in cult favorite Laguna, the results will leave you looking sun-kissed and sexy during the colder winter months.

Urban-Decay-holiday-palette.jpg

Urban Decay Nagel Vice Lipstick Palette in Sunglasses, Urban Decay ($28). urbandecay.com

If you prefer lip colors and generally shy away from shadows, we recommend this ultra-limited lipstick palette from Urban Decay. With creamy hues ranging from neutral tones to bright pops of color, this item will prove to be versatile, with something to offer for any upcoming occasion.

CleDePeau-holiday-palettes.jpg

Limited Edition Collection Nuit de Chine Makeup Coffret, Clé de Peau Beauté ($195). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Not only is this opulently designed compact refillable, the eyes colors and blush are composed of a hydro wrap complex and premium argan oil which instantly moisturizes. To top it off, this holiday must-have is accompanied by a lash defining mascara and a luxurious lipstick.

Kat-Von-D-holiday-palettes.jpg

Saint & Sinner Eyeshadow Palette, Kat Von D ($62). Sephora, Brickell City Centre, 786-261-0507

Inspired by the stained windows of gothic cathedrals and the kaleidoscope effect that they make, this palette is perfect for someone who requires a wide range of colors and a variety of finishes to express themselves.

Tags: shopping beauty makeup beauty products holiday palettes holiday makeup
Categories: Style & Beauty

