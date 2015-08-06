    

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
Read More

November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
Read More

November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

Read More

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
Read More

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Read More

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
Read More

November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
Read More

November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Read More

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
Read More

November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
Read More

November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus

By Kaitlynn Miller | November 21, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

This year, skip the hassle of hosting Thanksgiving dinner and treat your loved ones to a decadent meal out. From traditional comfort foods to seasonal favorites with a gourmet twist, these seven eateries are serving up delicious cuisine for the holiday.

Bird & Bone

Bird-Bone-Thanksgiving.jpg

If you’re looking for traditional country cuisine, head to this rustic eatery situated at the Confidante Miami Beach. This Thanksgiving, Bird & Bone will offer a prix-fixe menu featuring three courses with dishes such as butternut squash soup with foie gras and brown butter and young slow roasted turkey with cornbread. Be sure to save room for dessert, which will be a flight of mini tarts, including pecan chocolate and apple cobbler. 4041 Collins Ave., 305-424-1234

Diplomat Prime

diplomat-prime-thanksgiving.jpg

Inspired by the hotel’s iconic period through the 1950s, Diplomat Prime offers an intimate dining experience for its guest through a warm atmosphere and delicious cuisine. On Thanksgiving, stop by for their family style menu, which features free-range turkey, Maine diver scallops, black truffle whipped potatoes, and cranberry-orange compote. For something sweet, be sure to try their pumpkin cheesecake with spiced whipped cream and graham crust. 3555 S Ocean Dr. #101, Hollywood, 954-602-8331

Jaya at The Setai

jaya-thanksgiving.JPG

Featuring seasonal decorations and jazz music, this Asian-inspired restaurant promises to be a festive and lively destination for your turkey day dining experience. On Thanksgiving Day, they will host their famous brunch earlier in the day followed by an a la carte dinner menu featuring special dishes for the holiday including turkey and ham options as well as roasted honey-glazed lamb leg, truffle roasted chicken, and Creekstone strip loin. 2001 Collins Ave., 855-23-7899

Mondrian Caffé at Mondrian South Beach

Mondrian-Caffe-thanksgiving.jpg

With both an indoor and outdoor dining room, Mondrian Caffé offers stunning views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami for your dining experience. On Thanksgiving, the eatery will offer a prix-fixe menu for guests and locals, which will feature options such as butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast, mashed sweet potatoes, and apple pie a la mode for dessert. Wash it all down with their festive cocktail, the Pum-King, made with tequila Reposado, lemon, homade pumpkin spice mix, and blitters. 1100 West Ave., 305-514-1500

Shelborne South Beach

shelborne-thanksgiving.jpg

Dubbed an original 1940s Art Deco gem, the Shelborne South Beach boasts vintage-chic décor, oceanfront views, and incredible cuisine. On Thanksgiving Day, treat your loved ones to a luxury meal with their prix-fixe menu, which coasts $45 per person. Start with their roasted hubbarb sqush bisque, Swank Farms baby greens salad, or baked oysters “Rockefeller” before moving on to your choice of decadent entrées. For your main, go traditional with their oven roasted local heritage turkey, or for a unique Thanksgiving meal, choose their pistachio and herb crusted wild Oregon steelhead salmon or grilled Texas venison tenderloin. To finish off your dining experience, we suggest choosing the restaurant’s pumpkin or pecan pie with Tahitian vanilla whipped cream. 1801 Collins Ave., 305-531-1271

Terra Mare

terra-mare-thanksgiving.jpg

If you’re looking to escape the bustling Miami area this Thanksgiving, head to this Fort Lauderdale Beach destination for a holiday meal you won’t soon forget. Featuring seasonal favorites with a unique twist such as butternut squash soup, balsamic and pomegranate glazed roasted turkey, and prime rib with truffle jus, you can’t go wrong with any of their choices. And if you thought dinner was good, just wait until dessert where you will have the option of pecan pie with whipped cream and fresh berries, apple crumble with vanilla beach ice cream, or Nutella chocolate mousse. 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., For Lauderdale, 954-414-5160

Upland

upland-thanksgiving.jpg

With the option to dine in or takeout their family style Thanksgiving Feast, Upland has you covered this holiday. At $48 per person, Chef Justin Smillie’s menu includes wood-fired turkey, oyster stuffing, charcoal-roasted vegetable mélange, and a special Thanksgiving dessert. And as for what you should drink, the eatery will be offering a wine pairing option for an additional $32 to ensure your dining experience is top-notch. 49 Collins Ave., 305-602-9998

Tags: dining restaurants miami restaurants holidays thanksgiving thanksgiving menu
Categories: Food & Drink

Photography courtesy of Bird & Bone; Diplomat Prime; Jaya at The Setai; Mondrian Caffe; Upland; via shelborne.com; facebook.com/terramarefll

