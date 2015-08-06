By Kaitlynn Miller | November 21, 2017 | Food & Drink

This year, skip the hassle of hosting Thanksgiving dinner and treat your loved ones to a decadent meal out. From traditional comfort foods to seasonal favorites with a gourmet twist, these seven eateries are serving up delicious cuisine for the holiday.

If you’re looking for traditional country cuisine, head to this rustic eatery situated at the Confidante Miami Beach. This Thanksgiving, Bird & Bone will offer a prix-fixe menu featuring three courses with dishes such as butternut squash soup with foie gras and brown butter and young slow roasted turkey with cornbread. Be sure to save room for dessert, which will be a flight of mini tarts, including pecan chocolate and apple cobbler. 4041 Collins Ave., 305-424-1234

Inspired by the hotel’s iconic period through the 1950s, Diplomat Prime offers an intimate dining experience for its guest through a warm atmosphere and delicious cuisine. On Thanksgiving, stop by for their family style menu, which features free-range turkey, Maine diver scallops, black truffle whipped potatoes, and cranberry-orange compote. For something sweet, be sure to try their pumpkin cheesecake with spiced whipped cream and graham crust. 3555 S Ocean Dr. #101, Hollywood, 954-602-8331

Featuring seasonal decorations and jazz music, this Asian-inspired restaurant promises to be a festive and lively destination for your turkey day dining experience. On Thanksgiving Day, they will host their famous brunch earlier in the day followed by an a la carte dinner menu featuring special dishes for the holiday including turkey and ham options as well as roasted honey-glazed lamb leg, truffle roasted chicken, and Creekstone strip loin. 2001 Collins Ave., 855-23-7899

With both an indoor and outdoor dining room, Mondrian Caffé offers stunning views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami for your dining experience. On Thanksgiving, the eatery will offer a prix-fixe menu for guests and locals, which will feature options such as butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast, mashed sweet potatoes, and apple pie a la mode for dessert. Wash it all down with their festive cocktail, the Pum-King, made with tequila Reposado, lemon, homade pumpkin spice mix, and blitters. 1100 West Ave., 305-514-1500

Dubbed an original 1940s Art Deco gem, the Shelborne South Beach boasts vintage-chic décor, oceanfront views, and incredible cuisine. On Thanksgiving Day, treat your loved ones to a luxury meal with their prix-fixe menu, which coasts $45 per person. Start with their roasted hubbarb sqush bisque, Swank Farms baby greens salad, or baked oysters “Rockefeller” before moving on to your choice of decadent entrées. For your main, go traditional with their oven roasted local heritage turkey, or for a unique Thanksgiving meal, choose their pistachio and herb crusted wild Oregon steelhead salmon or grilled Texas venison tenderloin. To finish off your dining experience, we suggest choosing the restaurant’s pumpkin or pecan pie with Tahitian vanilla whipped cream. 1801 Collins Ave., 305-531-1271

If you’re looking to escape the bustling Miami area this Thanksgiving, head to this Fort Lauderdale Beach destination for a holiday meal you won’t soon forget. Featuring seasonal favorites with a unique twist such as butternut squash soup, balsamic and pomegranate glazed roasted turkey, and prime rib with truffle jus, you can’t go wrong with any of their choices. And if you thought dinner was good, just wait until dessert where you will have the option of pecan pie with whipped cream and fresh berries, apple crumble with vanilla beach ice cream, or Nutella chocolate mousse. 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., For Lauderdale, 954-414-5160

With the option to dine in or takeout their family style Thanksgiving Feast, Upland has you covered this holiday. At $48 per person, Chef Justin Smillie’s menu includes wood-fired turkey, oyster stuffing, charcoal-roasted vegetable mélange, and a special Thanksgiving dessert. And as for what you should drink, the eatery will be offering a wine pairing option for an additional $32 to ensure your dining experience is top-notch. 49 Collins Ave., 305-602-9998