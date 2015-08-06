By Kaitlynn Miller | November 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether you’re traveling by train, plane, or car, there are a few items that can help make your trip as comfortable and relaxing as possible this holiday season. From beauty kits to wireless headphones, be sure to pack these carry-on essentials for your next journey.

Eye and Smile Lift, SiO Beauty ($20). siobeauty.com

These silicone eye and smile lift patches are giving a whole new meaning to the term beauty sleep. While you’re catching a few winks on your flight, put on these patches to reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and expression creases, allowing you to wake up looking completely refreshed—even on a crammed airplane.

Fringed Wool Wrap, Acne Studios ($360). net-a-porter.com

Although the window seat often provides spectacular views, it can get pretty chilly, so be sure to always have a cozy wrap handy. With a trendy fringe trim and neutral shade, this Acne Studios wrap will go perfect with any ensemble.

Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, Living Proof ($22). sephora.com

Achieve the perfect hair day even when traveling with this coveted dry shampoo from Living Proof. Perfect for all hair colors, this product absorbs and removes oil, sweat, and odor to leave you with smooth, healthy-looking hair. And it even features a time-released fragrance to give you a fresh, clean scent.

Fitness Kit, Flight 001 ($40). nordstrom.com

Keeping up with your fitness routine can be hard while you’re traveling—especially during the holiday season—so we suggest packing this compact fitness kit to help you stay healthy on-the-go. Featuring three resistance bands, a jump rope, and an exercise booklet, you’ll be able to fit in a quick workout anywhere.

MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Master & Dynamic ($550). saksfifthavenue.com

Don’t worry about wires getting tangled up in your bag with these wireless over-ear headphones from Master and Dynamic. Made from durable materials such as leather and stainless steel, these headphones will cancel out your noisy surroundings, allowing you to better enjoy your favorite music or movie.

Eyes Cashmere Travel Set, Sofia Cashmere ($395). neimanmarcus.com

Featuring a cashmere eye mask and travel blanket, this kit from Sofia Cashmere has everything you need for a comfortable sleep on your holiday trip. And it folds up into a compact travel pouch to ensure it won’t take up too much room in your carry-on bag.