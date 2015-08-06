Fontainebleau Miami Beach Honors 'The Bodyguard' for Its 25th Anniversary

By Becky Randel | December 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

The Bodyguard celebrates its 25th anniversary right where it should: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Twenty-five years ago, a large recording studio was relocated from Nashville to Miami Beach for an upcoming film, where miles of cable were laid down throughout the Fontainebleau. The Bodyguard resulted in the best-selling soundtrack of all time and catapulted Whitney Houston to a bona fide Hollywood star. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the iconic love story, the Fontainebleau with the Houston Estate & Sony Legacy has launched resort-wide programming, tributes and even previously unheard music. “Major motion pictures have always been in the DNA of the Fontainebleau since the 1950s,” says Phil Goldfarb, president of the Fontainebleau, “but I don’t think any of them really had the impact... as much as The Bodyguard.” The hotel’s Presidential Suite, where Kevin Costner famously watched Houston arrive via helicopter with Miami in the background, has been renamed “The Whitney Houston Suite,” and will be filled with memorabilia.

The illustrious “Rachel” sign that sparkled over the Chateau Tower will be relit just like it was in the movie. Room packages such as the “Live Like Rachel” will offer diva perks like 24-hour butler service and a round-the-clock bodyguard while spa treatments such as the “I Will Always Love Bleau” couples massage, a listening party and The Rachel cocktail at Blue Bar will continue to infuse the property with the film’s history. And Houston’s unforgettable “I Have Nothing” performance, complete with fireworks, a swanky afterparty and an eventual Oscar nod? That was filmed in the resort’s Fontaine Ballroom. fontainebleau.com