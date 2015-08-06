    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

November 24, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants Helmed by Celebrity Chefs
November 23, 2017

Scott Conant Celebrates a Decade of Service at His Miami Beach Hot Spot
November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
By Mallory Evans | November 24, 2017 | Food & Drink

This holiday season, step out of your kitchen and into some of Miami’s hottest new restaurants, which happen to be helmed by five of the nation’s most acclaimed toques.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Stiltsville-Fish-Bar-chef-restos2-0001.jpg

A product of culinary duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, both alums of Bravo’s Top Chef, Stiltsville Fish Bar is a creative seafood restaurant in the burgeoning Miami Beach neighborhood of Sunset Harbour. The concept was inspired by the cluster of pastel houses that stand about a mile from The Cape Florida lighthouse atop a Biscayne Bay sandbar, as well as McInnis’ childhood in Florida’s panhandle and the couple’s penchant for simply prepared seafood. The vibrant, locally sourced dishes range from snacks to large plates, and sides that are best enjoyed when shared. 1789 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786-353-0477

Stubborn Seed

Stubborn-Seed-chef-restos.jpg

The brainchild of Jeremy Ford (the winner of Season 13 of Bravo’s Top Chef), Stubborn Seed offers a rotating menu of seasonal specialties that were created to be shared and explored. The menu is diverse in flavors and textures, and features a colorful array of options that can be ordered a la carte, or as part of an eight-course tasting menu. If you have the time and the appetite, go for the tasting menu; you’ll be enamored by the precision and passion that Ford pours into each of his dishes, which range from a warm celery root with quail egg and an umami short rib to charred beets. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-322- 5211

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

Bazaar-mar-chef-restos.jpg

Credited for bringing the small plates dining concept to America, Chef José Andrés has rightfully amassed his status as an innovator in the culinary realm. At Brickell newcomer Bazaar Mar, you’ll experience the artistry for which Andrés became famous; the dishes (many of which can be consumed in only a couple of bites) are so incredibly unique that you’ll be talking about them for days. One piece of advice: before navigating the expansive menu, place an order for the California “funnel cake,” a true delight in the form of blue crab, avocado and seaweed, and the cobia “rosa” ceviche, which is almost more beautiful than it is delicious. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-615-5859

Point Royal

point-royal-chef-restos.jpg

A restaurateur with over 30 years of experience and a fixture on the Food Network (he was a longtime judge on Chopped and also appeared on Iron Chef), it’s no surprise that Geoffrey Zakarian’s newly opened eatery at The Diplomat Beach Resort is a hit. A Massachusetts native who spent time on Martha’s Vineyard, Zakarian chose to incorporate a rich variety of seafood on the menu at Point Royal, including a lobster roll—made with a whole Maine lobster and mustard-butter sauce on an enormous potato bun—cornmeal-crusted Florida snapper, and fresh linguine and clams. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8750

Habitat

Habitat-chef-restos.jpg

Since launching the Pubbelly Group (which recently evolved into Food Comma Hospitality Group) and solidifying his role as a local leader in Asian and Spanish cuisine, Chef Jose Mendin has garnered some serious star power. In tandem with launching Habitat, a new eatery at the ecologically conscious 1 Hotel South Beach, this month Mendin was named one of the “Sexiest Male Chefs in America 2017” by People magazine. The inventive eats—think local lionfish “chicharron,” artichoke carpaccio, and sea urchin Caesar salad served from a “live green cart”—are well worth a visit; catching a glimpse of Mendin would only serve as an added bonus. 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-6700

Tags: dining food celebrity chefs new restaurants
Categories: Food & Drink

Photography courtesy of ThinkFoodGroup (Bazaar Mar); Habitat; Point Royal; Stiltsville Fish Bar; Grove Bay Hospitality (Stubborn Seed)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

