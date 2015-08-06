By Mallory Evans | November 24, 2017 | Food & Drink

This holiday season, step out of your kitchen and into some of Miami’s hottest new restaurants, which happen to be helmed by five of the nation’s most acclaimed toques.

A product of culinary duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, both alums of Bravo’s Top Chef, Stiltsville Fish Bar is a creative seafood restaurant in the burgeoning Miami Beach neighborhood of Sunset Harbour. The concept was inspired by the cluster of pastel houses that stand about a mile from The Cape Florida lighthouse atop a Biscayne Bay sandbar, as well as McInnis’ childhood in Florida’s panhandle and the couple’s penchant for simply prepared seafood. The vibrant, locally sourced dishes range from snacks to large plates, and sides that are best enjoyed when shared. 1789 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786-353-0477

The brainchild of Jeremy Ford (the winner of Season 13 of Bravo’s Top Chef), Stubborn Seed offers a rotating menu of seasonal specialties that were created to be shared and explored. The menu is diverse in flavors and textures, and features a colorful array of options that can be ordered a la carte, or as part of an eight-course tasting menu. If you have the time and the appetite, go for the tasting menu; you’ll be enamored by the precision and passion that Ford pours into each of his dishes, which range from a warm celery root with quail egg and an umami short rib to charred beets. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-322- 5211

Credited for bringing the small plates dining concept to America, Chef José Andrés has rightfully amassed his status as an innovator in the culinary realm. At Brickell newcomer Bazaar Mar, you’ll experience the artistry for which Andrés became famous; the dishes (many of which can be consumed in only a couple of bites) are so incredibly unique that you’ll be talking about them for days. One piece of advice: before navigating the expansive menu, place an order for the California “funnel cake,” a true delight in the form of blue crab, avocado and seaweed, and the cobia “rosa” ceviche, which is almost more beautiful than it is delicious. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-615-5859

A restaurateur with over 30 years of experience and a fixture on the Food Network (he was a longtime judge on Chopped and also appeared on Iron Chef), it’s no surprise that Geoffrey Zakarian’s newly opened eatery at The Diplomat Beach Resort is a hit. A Massachusetts native who spent time on Martha’s Vineyard, Zakarian chose to incorporate a rich variety of seafood on the menu at Point Royal, including a lobster roll—made with a whole Maine lobster and mustard-butter sauce on an enormous potato bun—cornmeal-crusted Florida snapper, and fresh linguine and clams. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8750

Since launching the Pubbelly Group (which recently evolved into Food Comma Hospitality Group) and solidifying his role as a local leader in Asian and Spanish cuisine, Chef Jose Mendin has garnered some serious star power. In tandem with launching Habitat, a new eatery at the ecologically conscious 1 Hotel South Beach, this month Mendin was named one of the “Sexiest Male Chefs in America 2017” by People magazine. The inventive eats—think local lionfish “chicharron,” artichoke carpaccio, and sea urchin Caesar salad served from a “live green cart”—are well worth a visit; catching a glimpse of Mendin would only serve as an added bonus. 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-6700