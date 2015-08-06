    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

November 24, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants Helmed by Celebrity Chefs
November 23, 2017

Scott Conant Celebrates a Decade of Service at His Miami Beach Hot Spot
November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 24, 2017

Holiday Beauty Launches to Buy before They Sell Out
November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Holiday Beauty Launches to Buy before They Sell Out

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | November 24, 2017 | Style & Beauty

With ever holiday season comes the eagerly awaited holiday beauty launches—snatch up these limited edition offerings before they sell out. From makeup to hair tools to wrinkle reducing creams, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy.

LaMer-holiday-launch.jpg

The Illuminating Powder, La Mer ($130). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100

Infuse your complexion with a shimmery glow by using this limited-edition lightweight pressed powder by La Mer, which is encased in a breathtaking compact adorned with celestial-inspired art.

Drybar-holiday-launch.jpg

Texture Toolkit, Drybar ($175). 211 16th St., South Beach, 305-704-6036

Drybar’s texture toolkit is an excellent and convenient way to introduce some texture to your hairdo thanks to its ensemble of the best products and tools to give your tresses optimal movement and body.

Tiffany-holiday-launch.jpg

Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum Limited Edition NYC Skyline Coffret, Tiffany & Co. ($132). Bloomingdales, The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-792-1000

Bring a little bit of NYC to the sunny beaches of Miami with Tiffany’s holiday packaging, which wraps their opulent fragrance with the city skyline.

TomFord-holiday-launch.jpg

Boys & Girls 50-Piece Set, Tom Ford ($1980). 103 NE 39th St., 786-749-2600

Definitely worth the splurge, this luxurious and carefully curated collection of 50 travel-sized lip colors is the ultimate choice for any makeup lover.

Elemis-holiday-launch.jpg

Pro-Collagen Stars, Elemis ($94.50 value of $141). elemis.com

Save money while reducing wrinkles and fine lines with Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Stars bundle, which includes one of their best sellers—the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

Burberry-holiday-launch.jpg

Eye Colour Contour in Sheer Gold No. 151, Burberry ($29.50). Sephora, 721 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-0904

Due to its crease-free and waterproof formula, this shadow pen created by Burberry will a gilded touch to your eyelids that is sure to last throughout the day.

NARS-holiday-launch.jpg

Man Ray for NARS Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette, NARS ($49). narscosmetics.com

Featuring richly pigmented colors, the Tears Eyeshadow Palette is great for creating smokey eyes perfect for any upcoming holiday events

Tags: beauty holidays beauty trend holiday collection beauty products
Categories: Style & Beauty

