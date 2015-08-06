With ever holiday season comes the eagerly awaited holiday beauty launches—snatch up these limited edition offerings before they sell out. From makeup to hair tools to wrinkle reducing creams, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy.
The Illuminating Powder, La Mer ($130). Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-1100
Infuse your complexion with a shimmery glow by using this limited-edition lightweight pressed powder by La Mer, which is encased in a breathtaking compact adorned with celestial-inspired art.
Texture Toolkit, Drybar ($175). 211 16th St., South Beach, 305-704-6036
Drybar’s texture toolkit is an excellent and convenient way to introduce some texture to your hairdo thanks to its ensemble of the best products and tools to give your tresses optimal movement and body.