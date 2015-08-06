Coconut Grove's 5th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 9, 2017
November 7, 2017
November 21, 2017
November 10, 2017
November 3, 2017
November 24, 2017
November 23, 2017
November 8, 2017
October 25, 2017
October 24, 2017
November 20, 2017
November 17, 2017
| November 27, 2017 |
Calendar
Hosted by the Coconut Grove BID and CocoWalk, the event invites the community out for live music and entertainment, treats, crafts and meet and greets with Santa. There will also be a pop-up market. 4-9 p.m.; click here for more info.
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE