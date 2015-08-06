By Kathy Buccio | November 28, 2017 | Lifestyle

As we dive into the holiday season, the cooler temperatures give us a great excuse to snuggle up and spend more time with our significant other. While dinner and movie is always the standard date night treat, fun doesn't have to be limited to just evening hours. Get adventurous and plan your next date while the sun is still out. Whether its salsa dancing in the middle of Little Havana, or suiting up for an afternoon of skydiving, we’ve got the perfect alternative for your afternoon rendezvous!

If the way to your significant other’s heart is through their stomach, there’s no better way to spend an afternoon than testing your culinary skills with a cooking class. Don your chef’s hat, and join one of the adult classes offered at The Real Food Academy where you can learn to prepare healthy meals such as crab-less patties and chicken curry chickpeas. The best part is, this class is BYOB, so be sure to bring your favorite vino to pair with your new culinary creation. 9612 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores, 786-395-0355

Nothing beats an afternoon of laser tag and arcade games with that special someone. Fun Dimensions, a 15,000-square-foot gamers paradise, has now opened in Wynwood, and it caters to the kid inside you. Let loose in the bungee dome, where you get to jump off trampolines, or get competitive with a friendly game of laser tag in a massive arena with music, LED lights, and fog. There’s also a 7-D theater that encapsulates you in Mother Nature’s glory. Did we mention they serve beer and wine? 2129 NW 1st Ct., 786-360-1766

As one of the country’s emerging foodie cities, Miami has something for every palate. That’s why there is no better way to spend an afternoon than eating your way through some of Magic City’s most dynamic neighborhoods with the help of Miami Culinary Tours. Taste the flavors and the culture of South Beach, Little Havana, or Wynwood, with a guided tour at specially curated hot spots. From Cubano sandwiches to Peruvian pork rolls, feed your loved one some delectable bites on this perfect, mouth-watering date. 1000 5th St., 786-942-8856

‘Havana Nights’ can also be ‘Havana Days’ when you take your date for some Salsa dancing at the iconic Ball and Chain on Calle Ocho. Show off your salsa moves on the dance floor and enjoy the sounds of the Live Cuban Band ready to transport you to an island of beauty where the palm trees sing and the music tells a story. A little Beny More and Celia Cruz to set the mood, all while enjoying some of the best mojitos in town, because when it comes to Little Havana, this vibrant neighborhood always deliver on flavor. 1513 SW 8th St., 305-643-7820

Not every date needs to be high energy when you want some quality time together. For the movie buffs who like to catch a flick in luxurious style, head over to a matinée at CMX Cinemas at the Brickell City Centre. Share a blanket on one of their over-sized leather recliner chairs or love-seats, all while ordering food and drinks from the comfort of your seat via a call button or the CMX mobile app. What’s more romantic than dining in the dark with your favorite flick? 701 South Miami Ave., 786-482-2097

Head to Schnebly’s Winery in Miami’s countryside and sample the flavors of mango, lychee, guava, and passion fruit that trickle from their fruit-infused selection of one-of-a-kind wines. Enjoy a flight of their decadent wines, but if beer is more your style, sample the craft brews from the Miami Brewing Company also on site. Grab a glass and enjoy the lush, tropical views on the Schnebly grounds. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead, 305-242-1224

You don’t have to jump out of a plane to get that skydiving high. Take your plus one to IFLY in Davie and take the plunge together at this unique indoor facility. Get all the free falling feels in the comfort of a vertical wind tunnel. This exhilarating, high-energy experience is a great way to spend time with your thrill-seeking partner. 11690 West State Road 84, Davie, 954-280-4359

One of the great things about living in South Florida, is summer weather all year round! So why not take advantage of a warmer day and head to Oleta River State Park on Biscayne Bay to enjoy some canoeing or kayaking with your other half. Explore what nature has to offer and sign up for a guided tour along the banks of Biscayne Bay. Finish off the afternoon with a dip in the lagoon or a picnic on the park's grounds.