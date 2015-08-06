    

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | November 29, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Get yourself red-carpet ready for your next holiday soirée by incorporating these must-have products into your beauty routine. The results will leave you looking fabulous and flawless!

Giorgio-Armani-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Holiday Color Collection Face & Eye Makeup Palette, Giorgio Armani ($100). Bloomingdales, The Aventura Mall, Aventura, 305-792-1000

Consisting of ten new eye shadow colors, foundation, and powder, this carefully curated palette contains it all. Encased in a bright, bold compact, this festive limited edition holiday release will allow you to create a multitude of beauty looks with the utmost ease.

lipstick-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Classic Cream Lipstick in Scarlett 625, Dolce & Gabbana ($36). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, 786-907-3800

​Nothing exudes glamour and sophistication like a classic rouge lipstick, and this scarlett hued color is no exception. With its long-lasting and intensely hydrating properties, you can focus on mingling with your friends and family rather than on those pesky touch-ups.

la-mer-red-carpet-ready.jpg

The Renewing Collection, La Mer ($285). Nordstrom, Village of Merrick Park, Coral Gables, 786-999-1313

If you are pressed for time look no further as The Renewing Collection from La Mer. Within 8 minutes you will notice youthful and sculpted skin thanks to the spa-strength masks and hydrating lotion.

Burberry-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Limited Edition Illuminating Drops Glow Concentrate in Metallic Pearl No. 01, Burberry ($35). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, 786-907-3800

Get the ultimate holiday glow by highlighting the top of your cheekbones and cupid's bow with these illuminating drops from Burberry.

Benefit-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Bigger & Bolder Brows Kit, Benefit ($34). Sephora, 721 Collins Ave., 305-532-0904

Everything you need to create a dramatic and bold brow is contained within this kit that features buildable cream-gel color, eyebrow highlighter, and brow setter. It’s even accompanied with shaping stencils to help guide your brows to perfection.

Valmont-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Prime Lip Repair, Valmont ($155). The Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-704-3927

Prep your mouth with this product before applying a festive shade of lip color. Not only does it help in reducing wrinkles and fine lines that can appear with time, it helps hydrate while promoting elasticity, leaving you with a soft and full pout.

UrbanDecay-red-carpet-ready.jpg

All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, Urban Decay ($32). Sephora, 721 Collins Ave., 305-532-0904

Composed of patented Temperature Control Technology, this innovative setting spray reduces the temperature of your makeup to promote results that keep it in place for up to sixteen hours without cracking or fading.

NARS-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Pore & Shine Control Primer, NARS ($36). narscosmetics.com

Avoid looking shiny in your Instagram pics by priming your face before putting on your makeup. Your skin will look mattified, pore size will be visibly reduced, and the application of beauty products will be easier and longer lasting.

gucci-red-carpet-ready.jpg

Intense Volume Mascara, Gucci ($34). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, 786-907-3800

​Frame your eyes and enhance your lashes with this mascara from Gucci, which features a new​ twisted wire brush. The unique formulation is also suitable for those who have sensitive eyes or wear contact lens.

Tags: shopping beauty holidays miami beauty beauty products
Categories: Style & Beauty

