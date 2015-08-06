    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 29, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates November "Power Players"
Read More

November 28, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the November Edition of "The List" at Meat Market
Read More

November 17, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the Grand Opening of Stiltsville Fish Bar

People

See More
Read More

December 7, 2017

Lefty Out There on His Collaboration with EFFEN Vodka & His Upcoming Mural in Miami
Read More

December 6, 2017

Julia Stoscheck Talks Her Inspiring Collection of Time-Based Media Art
Read More

December 4, 2017

Miami Tastemakers Share Their Top Spots to Visit during Art Basel

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 5, 2017

Cielito Aristan Pops Debuts a Colorful and Creative Spot in Wynwood
Read More

December 5, 2017

8 Foodie Hotspots You Can't Miss during Art Basel
Read More

November 24, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants Helmed by Celebrity Chefs

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 6, 2017

Kirk Jewelers Brings the Glitz to the Holiday Season with 4 Must-Have Pieces
Read More

November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
Read More

November 24, 2017

Holiday Beauty Launches to Buy before They Sell Out
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Miami Tastemakers Share Their Top Spots to Visit during Art Basel

By Paul Zahn | December 4, 2017 | People

Share

We caught up with some influential tastemakers who shared their favorite spots to visit in Miami during Art Basel.

Rohit Anand, VP of Brand Activations and Partnerships, Dream Hotels, Dream South Beach

rohit-dsb-tastemakers.jpg

“My favorite spot during Basel is The Wynwood Walls. It's a nice break from the craziness on the beach, and the murals and artists are constantly changing. It's a very inspiring place. I always try to grab a bite at the Wynwood Kitchen and Bar, the food is amazing and you're surrounded by amazing art.”

Brittney Palmer, Artist

Brittney-tastemakers.jpg

“Art Basel is definitely my favorite time of year! I love being surrounded by so much great energy, life, and of course, art! While there I always want to make sure to check out the Scope and Art Miami. I will also be attending the "Who What Where" Party—also a favorite of mine.”

Ayler Young, Fashion Designer

Ayler-Young-tastmakers.jpg

“I like to hang at The Raleigh Hotel for pre-drinks before going out. Still has that Rock N Roll mystique to it. Shout out to Nur Khan for having a classic picture on the restaurant walls with the legend David Lee Roth. Classic Miami!”

DJ Irie, DJ of the Miami Heat

IRIE-tastemakers.jpg

“Some of my favorites include Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami, The Chrome Hearts Candy Cafe, The Maxim magazine event at The Plymouth Hotel, OM This Way at Mana in Wynwood, and visiting Faena for the Blade event. These are all great spots for catching up with friends in Miami during this time of the year in celebration of the arts.”

Alex Mijares, Artist

ALex-Mijares-tastemakers.jpg

“My favorite spot during Basel is Brothers and Brawlers in Wynwood. They are hosting an exhibit for an up and coming artist right now that is completely immersive. As a full time artist, I love taking a breather during things like Basel and be a spectator of the arts for a change.”

Bevy Smith, Host of Page Six TV

bevy-blazer-tastmakers.jpg

“My favorite spot to dine in Miami is Juvia. It may not be new, but it never disappoints. There is nothing better than an open air rooftop view with good food and a strong cocktail.”

Ryan Tarpley, Talent Manager

Rytan-Tarpley-tastemakers.jpg

“My favorite way each year to start of the week is the Paul Kasmin Gallery dinner on Tuesday night at The Standard. It’s always the perfect mix of innovative artists and curated guests. I love and collect African American art. My goal each visit is to get to know an up and coming artist who is poised for a breakthrough. This year that is Arcmanoro Miles. He is one of this year’s winners of the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Grants and Rachel Uffner will be displaying his work at NADA.”

Tags: art art basel influencers art basel 2017
Categories: People

Photography courtesy of Rohit Anda; Brittney Palmer; Ayler Young; DJ Irie; Alex Mijares; Bevy Smith; Ryan Tarpley

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Mana Contemporary Takes Over Wynwood and Miami Art Week

Read More
Philipp Kaiser Tells Us about His New Role as Curator of the Public Sector for Art Basel

Read More
VIP Club Owner Leaves NYC Nightlife for Contemporary Pop Art



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: