By Paul Zahn | December 4, 2017 | People

We caught up with some influential tastemakers who shared their favorite spots to visit in Miami during Art Basel.

Rohit Anand, VP of Brand Activations and Partnerships, Dream Hotels, Dream South Beach

“My favorite spot during Basel is The Wynwood Walls. It's a nice break from the craziness on the beach, and the murals and artists are constantly changing. It's a very inspiring place. I always try to grab a bite at the Wynwood Kitchen and Bar, the food is amazing and you're surrounded by amazing art.”

Brittney Palmer, Artist

“Art Basel is definitely my favorite time of year! I love being surrounded by so much great energy, life, and of course, art! While there I always want to make sure to check out the Scope and Art Miami. I will also be attending the "Who What Where" Party—also a favorite of mine.”

Ayler Young, Fashion Designer

“I like to hang at The Raleigh Hotel for pre-drinks before going out. Still has that Rock N Roll mystique to it. Shout out to Nur Khan for having a classic picture on the restaurant walls with the legend David Lee Roth. Classic Miami!”

DJ Irie, DJ of the Miami Heat

“Some of my favorites include Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami, The Chrome Hearts Candy Cafe, The Maxim magazine event at The Plymouth Hotel, OM This Way at Mana in Wynwood, and visiting Faena for the Blade event. These are all great spots for catching up with friends in Miami during this time of the year in celebration of the arts.”

Alex Mijares, Artist

“My favorite spot during Basel is Brothers and Brawlers in Wynwood. They are hosting an exhibit for an up and coming artist right now that is completely immersive. As a full time artist, I love taking a breather during things like Basel and be a spectator of the arts for a change.”

Bevy Smith, Host of Page Six TV

“My favorite spot to dine in Miami is Juvia. It may not be new, but it never disappoints. There is nothing better than an open air rooftop view with good food and a strong cocktail.”

Ryan Tarpley, Talent Manager

“My favorite way each year to start of the week is the Paul Kasmin Gallery dinner on Tuesday night at The Standard. It’s always the perfect mix of innovative artists and curated guests. I love and collect African American art. My goal each visit is to get to know an up and coming artist who is poised for a breakthrough. This year that is Arcmanoro Miles. He is one of this year’s winners of the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Grants and Rachel Uffner will be displaying his work at NADA.”