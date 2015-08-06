By Paul Zahn | December 7, 2017 | Culture

Art Basel 2017 is set to light up Miami when it kicks off this week. The highly anticipated art fair is set to be a hot ticket following strong sales at Art Basel, Switzerland this year. We rounded up some of the most relished exhibits amongst the over 400 artists participating at the art fair, now in its 16th year.

Landau Contemporary at Galerie Dominion, Pablo Picasso, La balustrade, 1953, Oil on canvas

Art Miami is a globally renowned contemporary and modern art fair. This year—its 28th edition—will be the premiere destination for attendees interested in acquiring work from the 20th and 21st centuries. The exhibit is in conjunction with a selection of the world’s most recognize galleries. Art Miami will feature a wide variety of dynamic works including special installations from more than 140 exhibitors. Over 85,000 attendees will enjoy this wonderful fair at Art Miami’s new location, One Herald Plaza.

The Rubell Family Collection’s Still Human exhibit will highlight the work of twenty-five artists displaying a wide range of mediums and subject matters. The subject matter addresses artificial intelligence, bioethics, and virtue existence. Artist-in-residence Allison Zuckerman has crafted large format sculptures and paintings in the largest studio area titled ‘Stranger in Paradise.'

Corey Helford Gallery, Mary Jane Ansell, Return of the White Har

Now in it’s 5th year, CONTEXT Art Miami focuses on showcasing new, emerging, and mid-career artists. The platform allows these artists the opportunity to open up a dialogue with collectors and galleries. The collectors and galleries can scout for the top emerging talent in an open atmosphere. The CONTEXT Selection Committee exhibits a wide variety of highlights from their gallery programs, solo artist exhibitions, and other projects.

Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens), Exhibit by Peter Tunney

Artist Peter Tunney critiques and mines through 1990’s American culture with his anticipated exhibit, Excerpts from The Taj Mahal. The new defunct Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City serves as both inspiration and physical medium for Tunney and his project. The shutter mega hotel served as a symobol of the “American Dream” and Tunney’s exhibit is a depiction of that overarching theme. The Exhibit Opens December 5, 2017 during Miami Art Basel Inside the Wynwood Walls

For the food and art lover, FOOD MEETS ART is taking place on December 8 at The Bazaar by José Andrés. Jose Andres’ artistic and experiential dining offerings will kick off one of the most anticipated weekends in Miami in 2017. The event proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s mission in Puerto Rico and other areas.