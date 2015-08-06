    

Editors Pick Of What To Do During Art Basel

By Patricia Tortolani | December 6, 2017 | Culture

The Bass

Screen-Shot-2017-12-06-at-10_51_04-AM.jpg

Go to take a selfie with Ugo Rondinone’s clown installation, "good evening beautiful blue," stay to watch Mika Rottenberg’s mesmerizing “NoNoseKnows,” a video documenting the workers who harvest of pearls from oysters in Zhuji, China. The redesigned Bass is truly spectacular and worth a visit. While you’re there, take a peek at the Creativity Center (a.k.a possibly the most inspiring kids camp in Miami). 2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305. 673. 7530; thebass.org

The Prada Double Club Miami

Screen-Shot-2017-12-07-at-11_46_01-AM.jpg

This ubercool pop up curated by Fondazione Prada and conceived by Belgian artist Carsten Holler is major—especially the music. Looking forward to Wyclef, Method Man & Redman, and The Black Madonna. December 6th - 8th; 71 NW 14th St.

Proenza Schouler x Marc Hundley at The Webster

Proenza-Schouler---Jack-_-Lazaro---by-Craig-McDean.jpg

Two of my favorite designers (Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler), an amazing artist (Marc Hundley), and my own personal shopping mecca (The Webster) all come together for one fabulous collaboration. I can’t wait to preview—and swoon over—the pieces in the new PSWL collection. Friday, December 8th, 6pm to 8pm; 1220 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305 -674-7899; thewebster.us

Museum of Ice Cream at Faena

Screen-Shot-2017-12-06-at-10_47_58-AM.jpg

The Maryellis Bunn-created project is coming to the Faena this month and I could not be more excited - for so many reasons. Every inch of the multi-sensory installation is Instagram Story gold. I have two sons who are going to go bonkers in the sprinkle pool. And, well, it’s Beyonce-approved. 3400 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; moictickets@showclix.com

TenOverSix in Little River

unnamed-0001.jpg

The concept boutique that combines fashion, art, and design has set up shop in Miami before officially opening in Spring 2018 at 7338 NW Miami Court in Little River. This week they are showcasing the paintings of Andrew Kuo. TENOVERSIX also outlfits the official lounge at The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) creating a shoppable living room of contemporary furniture and objets d’art and a curated selection of merchandise. NADA Miami takes place from December 7th-10th at Ice Palace Studios, North Miami Ave.

Spinello Projects

Control-by-Antonia-Wright-Close-up,-Photo-by-Diana-Larrea.jpg

Also in Little River: Spinello Projects, where I’m dying to see Miami-native Antonia Wright’s latest performance sculpture, “Control. Spinello Projects, 7221 NW 2nd Ave., 786- 271-4223; spinelloprojects.com

MANA Downtown

flat.jpg

This offshoot of Mana’s massive Wynwood campus is hosting installations that look to the future (“Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions”) and that celebrate the past (“Jimmy’s Thrift”). Also at Mana Downtown: “Focus on Puerto Rico,” a residency for the Puerto Rican artist community. 32-54 SE 1st St.; 305- 573-0371; manacontemporary.com

“Voyage Cinétique II” at the PAMM Museum

Carvallo-HC-RS14-4213-copy.jpg

Parisian designer Oscar Carvallo collaborates with kinetic artist Carlos Cruz-Diez on a digital experience that is sure to be jaw dropping. 1103 Biscayne Blvd; 305-375-3000; pamm.org

Tags:
Categories: Culture

