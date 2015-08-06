Irma Braman, Patricia Tortolani, and Ellen Salpeter
Tracey Emin, Michele Oka Doner, and Abigail DeVille
Bonnie Shore and Tiffani Steer
Susan Magrino, Elysze Held, and Lauren Gnazzo
Women In Arts Luncheon at Scarpetta by Scott Conant
ArtBaselMagazine, the official magazine for Art Basel in Miami Beach, along with presenting sponsor, Pegasus World Cup Invitational, celebrated the industry’s most influential womenin the art world at their 8th annual “WomeninArts” luncheon on December 7th at Scarpetta at Fontainbleau Miami Beach. Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetler hosted the afternoon paying tributeto three women whose careers have made a long-standing impact on the art community. Honorees Irma Braman, Abigail DeVille and Ellen Salpeter were celebrated by over 90 of theleading women in the art world including renowned artists Tracey Emin, Es Devlin and Michele Oka Doner, as well as notables,Mera Rubell, Lisa Dennison, Amy Cappellazzo, KingaLampert, Isolde Brielmaier, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, Petra Levin, Jayne Abess, Sarah Thornton, Laura van Straaten, Caryl Englander, Sara Fitzmaurice, Patricia Tortolani (OceanDrivemagazine Editor-in-Chief), Samantha Yanks (HamptonsandGotham magazine Editor-in-Chief), Alicia Goldstein, Ingrid Casares, Elysze Held, Bonnie Shore, Tiffani Steer, Linda Goldberg, Dora Puig, Paige Larkin, Lana Bernstein, Michele Addison, Susan Abrams and more.
Sue Hostetler kicked off the afternoon with remarks that called attention to the brilliant work of the nominees and lead a powerful speech highlighting the important work of women in the art world and the changing environment for women in the global universe today. Ellen Salpeter followed, punctuating the strides that women are making beyond the boardrooms, art studios and cultural institutions. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course lunch by Scarpetta by Scott Conant and toasted with wines by Jackson Estates.