| December 7, 2017 | Parties

Art Basel Magazine, the offici al magazine for Art Basel in M iami Beach, along with presenting sponsor, Pegasus World Cup Invitational, celebrated the i ndustry’s most influential wom enin the art world at their 8t h annual “Women in Arts” lunch eon on December 7th at Scarpet ta at Fontainbleau Miami Beach. Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetl er hosted the afternoon paying tributeto three women whose c areers have made a long-standi ng impact on the art community . Honorees Irma Braman, Abigail DeVille and Ellen Salpeter wer e celebrated by over 90 of the leading women in the art world including renowned artists Tracey Emin, Es Devlin and Michele Oka Done r, as well as notables, Mera Rubell, Lisa Dennison, Amy Cappellazzo, Ki ngaLampert, Isolde Brielmaier, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, Petra Levin, Jayne Ab ess, Sarah Thornton, Laura van Straaten, Caryl Englander, Sa ra Fitzmaurice, Patricia Torto lani (Ocean Drive magazine Editor-i n-Chief), Samantha Yanks (Hamptons and Gotham magazine Editor-in-Chief), Alicia Golds tein, Ingrid Casares, Elysze Held, Bonnie Shore, Tiffani Steer, Linda Goldberg, Dora Puig, Paige Larkin, Lana Bernstein, Michele Addison, Susan Abrams and more.

Sue Hostetler kicked off the afternoon with remarks that called attention to the brilliant work of the nominees and lead a powerful speech highlighting the important work of women in the art world and the changing environment for women in the global universe today. Ellen Salpeter followed, punctuating the strides that women are making beyond the boardrooms, art studios and cultural institutions. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course lunch by Scarpetta by Scott Conant and toasted with wines by Jackson Estates.