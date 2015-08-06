    

December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED
December 7, 2017

Art Basel Magazine hosts the 8th Annual Women In Arts Luncheon at Scarpetta By Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
December 5, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises celebrated the Art Of The Party with December issue Cover Star Paris Hilton

December 15, 2017

Power Couple Debra & Dennis Scholl on Redefining Miami through Art & Culture
December 15, 2017

Katy Perry Launches Witness: The Tour with a New Channel on XFinity X1 & Performance in Chicago
December 7, 2017

Lefty Out There on His Collaboration with EFFEN Vodka & His Upcoming Mural in Miami

December 14, 2017

6 Luxe Bottles to Gift Your Host This Holiday Season
December 12, 2017

Where to Dine in Coconut Grove Right Now
December 5, 2017

Cielito Aristan Pops Debuts a Colorful and Creative Spot in Wynwood

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home

December 11, 2017

Nars Celebrates the Holidays with an Artist-Inspired Collection
December 6, 2017

Kirk Jewelers Brings the Glitz to the Holiday Season with 4 Must-Have Pieces
November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
| December 7, 2017 | Parties

Art Basel Magazine, the official magazine for Art Basel in Miami Beach, along with presenting sponsor, Pegasus World Cup Invitational, celebrated the industry’s most influential womenin the art world at their 8th annual “Women in Arts” luncheon on December 7th at Scarpetta at Fontainbleau Miami Beach. Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetler hosted the afternoon paying tributeto three women whose careers have made a long-standing impact on the art community. Honorees Irma Braman, Abigail DeVille and Ellen Salpeter were celebrated by over 90 of theleading women in the art world including renowned artists Tracey Emin, Es Devlin and Michele Oka Doner, as well as notables, Mera Rubell, Lisa Dennison, Amy Cappellazzo, KingaLampert, Isolde Brielmaier, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, Petra Levin, Jayne Abess, Sarah Thornton, Laura van Straaten, Caryl Englander, Sara Fitzmaurice, Patricia Tortolani (Ocean Drive magazine Editor-in-Chief), Samantha Yanks (Hamptons and Gotham magazine Editor-in-Chief), Alicia Goldstein, Ingrid Casares, Elysze Held, Bonnie Shore, Tiffani Steer, Linda Goldberg, Dora Puig, Paige Larkin, Lana Bernstein, Michele Addison, Susan Abrams and more.

Sue Hostetler kicked off the afternoon with remarks that called attention to the brilliant work of the nominees and lead a powerful speech highlighting the important work of women in the art world and the changing environment for women in the global universe today. Ellen Salpeter followed, punctuating the strides that women are making beyond the boardrooms, art studios and cultural institutions. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course lunch by Scarpetta by Scott Conant and toasted with wines by Jackson Estates.

Photography by World Red Eye

