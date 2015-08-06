By Kathy Buccio | December 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

You’re making a list; you’re checking it twice. Let’s face it—trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone or that hard-to-please family member can get difficult, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From the trendy fashionista in your life to the hipster botanist looking to spice up their garden, there’s a unique gift out there waiting to be wrapped up just in time for the holiday season. We’ve rounded some impressive options—some are even exclusive to the Magic City—that are sure make your shopping merry and bright.

Quilted Motif Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold, Chanel ($22,400). 9700 Collins ave., Bal Harbour, 305-868-0500

If you’re getting this quilted motif bracelet under the tree, then you were definitely on Santa’s nice list. From Chanel’s Coco Crush collection, this 18k yellow gold cuff is the epitome of luxury, elegance, and class, and features a timeless design that can fashionably work from day to night.

Clover Emerald Pendant Necklace, Jacqueline Pinto ($3,200). 2601 SW 72nd Ave. #702, 305-648-1087

Say happy holidays with some bling such as this Clover Emerald Pendant Necklace designed by local designer, Jacqueline Pinto. Aside from creating a small amount of unique pieces, Pinto also customizes anything your heart might desire. This piece in particular, is composed of a 14k yellow gold chain, stations of Colombian emeralds, and a number of clovers with diamond centers—a delicate design that can be worn all year.

Oro II Coffee Table, Artefacto ($4,700). 17651 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, 305-931-9484

Give your loved one’s living room the ultimate luxury splurge with this stainless steel circular coffee table sure to impress even the most particular design aficionados. The modern statement piece, which comes in a gold or rose finish, characteristically defines an upscale vision when it comes to home furnishings, and sets the tone for an inviting yet luxe gathering space.

Monroe Wynwood N°1, Antidote X Eli Grita ($910). 2613 NW 2nd Ave., 786-615-3395

A standout handbag always tops the list on every trendsetter’s wish list. Pop into Antidote store—a colorful boutique shop with a carefully curated collection of high fashion, eco-conscious clothing brands—who just recently teamed up with luxury French leather fashion house, Eli Grita, for a special collection of handbags inspired by the bold colors and energy of Wynwood. The bags are crafted in Paris and carry Eli Grita’s iconic geometric designs and innovative styles.

Mosaic Ear Cuff, Gold Plating, Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu ($349). Lincoln Road Mall, 305-538-4877

Something sparkly is definitely on the gift list this season and you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for at Swarovski. Make it even more spectacular by picking something out of their exclusive Atelier Swarovski collection, such as this mosaic ear cuff by high-end fashion designer, Jason Wu. Featuring a colorful array of green, peach, silver, and red organically shaped crystals, this contemporary ear cuff exudes modern sensibility with an edgy on-trend design that is sure to impress.

Mini 360 SL, Aroma360 ($199). aroma360.com

Gift the smell of the season with the Aroma360 Mini Diffuser combined with a limited edition Gingerbread Essential Oil that will freshen up any home just in time for the holidays. Aroma360's Cold Air Diffusion Technology compresses oil into a dry mist that allows for even scenting and preserves the integrity of the oils. For post-holiday stress, be sure to try ‘Blue Moon’ for the ultimate relaxation (lavender, blue cedar, sandalwood, and eucalyptus).

Love House Slippers, FitFlop ($160). fitflop.com

Why not give the gift that pays it forward this holiday season with a pair of cozy FitFlop HOUSE Slippers? FitFlop, which counts Uma Thurman as their superwoman spokesperson, will be releasing two limited edition slippers, the HOUSE slipper, which came out last year, and the new LOVE HOUSE slipper, complete with tassels. Each look comes with their signature pom-pom detailing, double-faced shearling, and bio-mechanically engineered Microwobbleboard midsole, which provides ultimate comfort and instant relaxation to stressed out feet. Who doesn't want that in their stocking stuffer? And the best part is, this brand will donate a percentage of each pair sold to Habitat for Humanity.

Glow For It Highlighting Kit, Sephora ($40). 721 Collins Ave., 305-532-0904

Wrap up beauty in a black and white box and put it under the tree with any of Sephora's Holiday Gift Sets. Perfect for a city such as Miami, their ‘Glow For It’ kit includes favorites such as the Milk Makeup Highlighter and the Benefit High Beam, which will give skin a sun-kissed glimmer all season long.

American Dream One Piece, TopShop ($52). Aventura Mall, 305-935-1110

Not only did Topshop make its big South Florida debut at Aventura Mall, but they also rolled out products and designs exclusively for its Miami base (because we’re a fashionable bunch). Since Miami is synonymous with swimwear and pool drinks, this ‘Amercan Dream’ red one- piece is the perfect look to strut your stuff on the boardwalk; not to mention, the perfect gift for your beach bunny.

Limited-Edition Miami Cityscapes Gift Box, Nicolas Feuilatte Champagne ($36). Available at local liquor and spirits retailers

Pop the bubbly because it is time to toast the New Year with France’s top-selling Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte, which has The Magic City on the mind with their 2017 Limited-Edition Miami Cityscape Gift Boxes. These elegant Art Deco-inspired gift boxes make a perfect gift for the host or hostess in your life.

DIY Baking Kit, FlipBox ($25). etsy.com

For those budding tiny chefs looking to bake up some healthy treats in the kitchen with mom and dad, there’s no cuter gift than the FlipBox DIY Baking Kit. As the brainchild of Miami-grown and Brooklyn-based food blogger, Karla Salinari, FlipBox was created from her belief that a healthy lifestyle starts right in your kitchen by encouraging little ones to cook up delicious and nutritious recipes. Each FlipBox includes an easy-to-follow recipe card, with pre-measured dry and mostly organic ingredients, as well as mini baking supplies to encourage a family-friendly experience.

Miami City Arts Prints, Bloomwolf Studio ($10-$30). bloomwolfstudio.com

When Miamian Betsy Garcia decided to forego her career in the medical field and follow her heart, she created the whimsical and cheerful stationary brand, Bloomwolf Studio. Her vibrant and chic designs—evident from her play-on-words greeting cards—and her affinity for florals, make the perfect gift. Just take this ‘Miami Art Deco’ Print, which is sure to brighten up any South Florida space. If your heart belongs to another city, she’s got that too!

Cement Planter, The Tipsy Gardener ($32). thetipsygardener.com

Miami is bursting with one-of-kind gift ideas that you won’t find in a big box store. For example, The Tipsy Gardener, a locally based gardening shop that sells everything from Air Plants to personalized cement planters such as this ‘Nobody Puts Baby in The Corner’ pick. Each planter is handcrafted and comes with one cactus of your choice, one concrete planter with a drainage hole, amethyst, and flourite crystals. In addition to being a great gift, its also low maintenance as cactus require little attention and are known to be resilient.





Mercer Snakeskin Tote, Michael Kors ($498). Dadeland Mall, 305-666-2755

Crafted from genuine snakeskin, this exclusive Michael Kors tote is perfect for the fashionista in your life. Featuring structured top handles, a removable shoulder strap, and a median zippered compartment, this stylish accessory is as practical as it is trendy. We have a feeling you might have a hard time parting with this buy during your gift exchange.

Alegria Watch, Swarovski ($399). Lincoln Road Mall, 305-538-4877

Featuring a light chrome-colored cystal bezel and a combination of stainless steel and rose gold-tone metal, this watch from Swarvoski offers a timeless and classic gift for your loved ones. Although we love this new color combination, the timepiece is also available in six other colors such as black, gold, and silver to match the needs of everyone on your list.