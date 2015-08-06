    

December 14, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and Genesis Motor America host an Exclusive Cocktail Event
December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED
December 7, 2017

Art Basel Magazine hosts the 8th Annual Women In Arts Luncheon at Scarpetta By Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

December 18, 2017

Katy Perry Talks Witness: The Tour and Staying Authentic to Who She Is
December 17, 2017

Miami Heat Rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo on His Move to the Magic City
December 15, 2017

Power Couple Debra & Dennis Scholl on Redefining Miami through Art & Culture

December 21, 2017

This Ice Cream Shop Is Serving up a Little Hip-Hop with Their Sundaes
December 19, 2017

The Best Eateries at Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall Launching This Winter
December 18, 2017

Snap, Sip, and Share These 12 Instagram Worthy Cocktails All Season Long

December 22, 2017

Renzo Piano Launches First Residential Project in Miami
November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach

December 11, 2017

Nars Celebrates the Holidays with an Artist-Inspired Collection
December 6, 2017

Kirk Jewelers Brings the Glitz to the Holiday Season with 4 Must-Have Pieces
November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
5 Luxe Spots to Ring in the New Year, Presented by Château D'Esclans

By Kaitlynn Miller for Château D'Esclans | December 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

From the hottest nightclubs to decadent five-course meals, we've rounded up the best spots around Miami to ring in the New Year.

LIV

live-miami-chateau.jpg

Situated inside the famed hotel, Fontainebleau, LIV offers its guests the ultimate Miami nightlife experience with VIP tables, private skyboxes, three full-service bars, and a main dance floor. This year, the hot spot will be throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Grammy-nominated artist, Travis Scott, with tickets ranging from general admission to front stage tables. Before you head to the club, be sure to check out the resort’s beachfront Poolscape where Demi Lovato and KYGO will be kicking off the night with unforgettable performances. Rosé will flow… Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., 305-674-4680

Villa Azur

villa-azur-chateau.jpg

This December 31, Villa Azur will be hosting a Golden New Year’s Eve Celebration, complete with a curated menu from Executive Chef Philippe Ruiz and live entertainment. On the menu, expect to see decadent selections such as seafood gratin, Scottish smoked salmon, and roasted bone in beef tenderloin—perfect to pair with a glass of Château D'Esclans’ Garrus rosé. 309 23rd St., 305-763-8688

Komodo

komodo-chateau.jpg

Located in the heart of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, this Southeast Asian-inspired destination is the perfect combination of dining and nightlife with its three-story eatery and lounge, which includes a 300-seat restaurant and three bars. Head here for New Year’s Eve for their Shangri-La event featuring a seating at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., followed by a night out in their lounge where you can opt to buy tickets for general admission or reserve a table for up to 8 people. Whichever option you choose, be sure to order a glass of rosé and toast to the New Year in style. 801 Brickell Ave., 305-534-2211

Doheny Room at Delano

doheny-room-chateau.jpg

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year with a night of dancing and nostalgia, the Doheny Room at Delano has got you covered. To celebrate the end of 2017, this stylish hot spot will be turning back the clock with a night inspired by the iconic Studio 54. Order up a bottle of Château D'Esclans’ Rock Angel and dance the night away to special performances reminiscent of the 70’s. 1685 Collins Ave., 786-479-8128

Kiki on the River

kiki-on-river-chateau.jpg

Seafood-lovers will not want to miss out on the celebration at this waterfront eatery. Capturing the spirit of the Greek islands, Kiki on the River provides diners with a unique Mediterranean-inspired menu—and this New Year’s Eve is no different. Join the renowned restaurant for their five-course dinner and champagne feast, which features dishes such as lump crab bites, grilled octopus, grilled lavraki, and of course, a bit of bubbly. We can’t think of a more delicious way to say goodbye to 2017. 450 NW North River Dr., 786-502-3243

Tags: new years eve sponsored post miami new years eve sponsored chateau d'esclans
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography via facebook.com/livmiami; villaazurmiami.com; facebook.com/komodomiami; facebook.com/dohenyroomdelano; facebook.com/kikiontheriver


 


