The 8 Must-Have Grooming Products Every Man Should Own

By Nicole Schubert | December 20, 2017 | Lifestyle

From shave oil to body scrub soap, we’ve rounded up eight multi-purpose products every guy should add to his skincare routine.

lab-series-grooming.jpg

Multi-Action Face Wash, Lab Series ($24). labseries.com

Packed with nourishing vitamins, this multi-action foaming cream cleanses your skin by dissolving excess oils and unclogging pores, revealing a smoother complexion. And for those with facial hair, this product can help lift, soften, and smooth your beard.

jack-black-grooming.jpg

All-Over Wash, Jack Black ($21). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, 786-709-4100

Perfect for the guy that's always short on time, this product rinses your face, hair, and body without stripping skin and hair of essential moisture.

kiehls-grooming.jpg

Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap, Kiehl’s ($15). Lincoln Road Mall, 305-531-0404

Made from sloughing Bran and Oatmeal, Kiehl’s Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap—the winner of the Grooming Lounge Handsome Awards—will take your dry and dead skin away, leaving you refreshed and feeling your best. An all-purpose soap and scrub, it's perfect for alleviating rough areas such as elbows and heels.

tom-ford-grooming.jpg

Shave Oil, Tom Ford ($60). Bloomingdale’s, The Falls, 305-252-6300

When you’re fighting razer burns, rashes, and even cuts after a quick shave, look no further than Tom Ford's Shave Oil. This secret weapon is designed to lubricate the skin and facial hair, creating a resistance-free wall between the face and razor to avoid painful nicks.

sachajuan-grooming.jpg

Hair In The Sun, Sachajuan ($32). Sephora, 721 Collins Ave., 305-532-0904

For the one that spends their time swimming, surfing, and sunbathing in the Miami heat, it's time to protect your locks from blazing rays and tropical waves. This 2-in-1 cream works to shield your hair from the sun using a UV filter, while acting as a styling cream to keep your tresses in place while you relax poolside.

stubble-and-stache-grooming.jpg

Beard Care Starter Kit, Stubble & ‘Stache ($54). stubbleandstache.com

Using natural botanicals, vitamins, and antioxidants, Stubble & 'Stache's Beard Care Starter Kit will keep your scruff feeling soft and moisturized, even throughout the winter months.

baxter-of-cali-grooming.jpg

After Shave Balm, Baxter of California ($19). baxterofcalifornia.com

Moisturizing your skin, reducing inflammation, and treating razer burn, this all-in-one product is sure to help you look and feel your best. And with a citrus yet minty scent, this after shave balm acts as a cologne.

sisley-paris-grooming.jpg

Buff and Wash Facial Gel, Sisley-Paris ($120). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour. 305-865-6161

Imported straight from France, this revitalizing facial gel will purify your skin while buffing away those dead skin cells. Made with lemon extract and lavender and verbena oil, this European essential will be your new utopia.

Tags: skincare grooming shaving grooming products
Categories: Lifestyle

