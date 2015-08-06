By Nicole Schubert | December 28, 2017 | Lifestyle

Ready to get soaked in elite status and exclusive amenities? We have both the keys and the passwords that will open the doors to seven of the best private clubs in Miami Beach. Read on to hear more about our favorite picks and why you need to know about them:

If you’re on the lookout for a private club that’s less on the sand and more on the trend, then Faena Rose is for you. A membership built on arts and culture, Faena Rose brings sophistication to a new level with a year round calendar of cultural experiences. Between cosmopolitan events, exclusive hotel rates, and access to the Faena Playa beach club and Tierra Santa Healing House, this elegant and upscale clubhouse is perfect for the modern Miami artist and intellectual. With a community of members looking for cultural stimulation, you'll have a new set of pals to enjoy your Faena Rose principals with: community, cultural enrichment, art patronage, and access. 3201 Collins Ave., 305-534-8800

Opening their first hub in London in 1985, this creative stomping ground for social elites now has more than 18 homes around the world. But the most glam one rests in our very own backyard. Tucked away in a restored art deco building in South Beach, this exclusive members-only club features a main pool, beach club, a screening snug, library, and cowshed relax and cowshed active. And when it’s too hot to lounge in the sun, they’ll tempt you to taste one of their tantalizing treats at the Club Bar, Cecconi’s, or Ocho. A clubhouse with a steep waiting list, we recommend you apply now. But don’t forget to pencil in you work in the industry, its limited to creative thinkers only. 4385 Collins Ave., 786-507-7900

Concealed between art deco hotels and swanky residences is an ultra-luxe getaway resort offering locals a vacation experience unlike any other. Featuring unlimited usage of their 70,000-square-foot private beach, two pools, and discounts on pool cabanas, spa treatments, fitness classes, BASEMENT nightclub, and Matador Room restaurant, this hip members-only haven is the urban retreat you’ve always wanted. Combining vintage designs with new modern twists, designer Ian Schrager presents a newcomer to Miami that’s boho chic with world-class amenities. 2901 Collins Ave., 786-257-4500

The newest addition to hit the streets of South Beach, 1 Hotel Members-Only Private Beach Club is the ideal hot spot to soak up the sun. With boundless amenities, members are offered an exclusive private arrival experience, priority seating on the beach, poolside cabanas, access to the world's first Spartan Gym, and the only Bamford Hayborn Spa in the US. So what do we suggest? Spare no time and check in now. Your key awaits you. 2341 Collins Ave., 305-604-1000

Looking for a club on your own private island? We have the perfect seaside paradise. The Fisher Island Club & Resort is the ideal hideaway for the crème de le crème of Miami's elite, and said to be one of the most exclusive private clubs off the tip of the beach. Accessible only by private yacht or the Fisher Island private auto ferry service, this pocket of nirvana is reserved for the 1300 residents on the island and members only. With amenities including a premiere golf country club, racquet club, spa and wellness center, private beach, marinas, casual and fine dining, and the Vanderbilt mansion pool, there's an activity for everyone. Expect to wine and dine next to star-studded celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Mel Brooks. 1 Fisher Island Dr., 800-537-3708

Known to locals as The Bath Club, this oldie but goodie has been a landmark since 1928—coining the trophy of Miami's oldest private beach club. With a resume listing historic events hosting celebrities, presidents, and distinguished members, this luxurious mansion is a playground to Miami’s rich and famous. Featuring a private beach, private pool, private tennis court, private lounge, and a private spa, it's easy to see why The Bath Club’s doors have been open the longest. 5937 Collins Ave., 305-867-5938

A resort for those looking to rest, relax, and revitalize, the Carillon Miami is the ultimate staycation for weekend wellness warriors. With a blueprint designed to boost your health physically and spiritually, this private membership club will be your next destination for healing. Allowing members access to a thermal experience, fitness area and atlantic pool, wellness lectures and workshops, vi-annual physician consult, and private training, you’ll be refreshed for the new year. 6801 Collins Ave., 305-514-7000

Your home away from home, the Club at Casa Tua lends homage to the Miami lifestyle where art and fashion have a voice in the realm of private clubs. A Mediterranean villa and garden, The Club at Casa Tua is the quintessential retreat enjoyed by the most refined. With access to art exhibits, fashion launches, and a Northern Italian dining experience, this private hub will expose you to culture and privilege unknown to the outside. 1700 James Ave., 305-673-1010