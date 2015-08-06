Miami Gives Back with a Sweet Celebration This Weekend

By Alejandra Torres | January 10, 2018 | Culture

The 305's first annual "Ice Cream We Love" celebration kicks off a fun-filled weekend topped with a double scoop of happiness.

The charity event will feature crème de la crème ice cream makers from around the country.

Rejoice, sweet-toothed Miamians! This month you can satisfy your cravings— cookies and cream, butter pecan, strawberry with extra sprinkles, you name it—and tell your trainer it was for a cause. The first annual “Ice Cream We Love” celebration is debuting at Bal Harbour Shops, and every ticket bought will not only score you a luscious frozen treat, but all proceeds benefit the Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Here’s the scoop: Come Jan. 13 and 14 (from 1 to 5pm) the airy walkways of Bal Harbour Shops will transform into a giant ice cream party, serving up delicious flavors from 18 of the country’s top ice cream makers. Tickets range from $15 for children (12 and under) to $35 for adults. And if you’re coming in a pack, score $90 tickets for two children and two adults. I scream, you scream, we all scream...!

For tickets and more info, visit icecreamwelove.com.