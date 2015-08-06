    

Parties

December 21, 2017

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Seaside
December 14, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and Genesis Motor America host an Exclusive Cocktail Event
December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED

People

January 5, 2018

Tito Gaudenzi Talks about the Comeback of Beach Polo and This Weekend's World Cup
December 18, 2017

Katy Perry Talks Witness: The Tour and Staying Authentic to Who She Is
December 17, 2017

Miami Heat Rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo on His Move to the Magic City

Food & Drink

December 27, 2017

Our Favorite up and Coming Vendors in Design District's New St. Roch Market
December 21, 2017

This Ice Cream Shop Is Serving up a Little Hip-Hop with Their Sundaes
December 19, 2017

The Best Eateries at Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall Launching This Winter

Home & Real Estate

December 22, 2017

Renzo Piano Launches First Residential Project in Miami
November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach

Style & Beauty

January 9, 2018

Slip These Fragrances into Your Clutch for a Night out in Miami
January 3, 2018

Wake up Red Carpet Ready with These Overnight Treatments
December 26, 2017

Tory Burch Talks Working with Kenneth Jay Lane's on His Final Collection
Miami Gives Back with a Sweet Celebration This Weekend

By Alejandra Torres | January 10, 2018 | Culture

The 305's first annual "Ice Cream We Love" celebration kicks off a fun-filled weekend topped with a double scoop of happiness.

ice-cream-we-love.jpg

The charity event will feature crème de la crème ice cream makers from around the country.

Rejoice, sweet-toothed Miamians! This month you can satisfy your cravings— cookies and cream, butter pecan, strawberry with extra sprinkles, you name it—and tell your trainer it was for a cause. The first annual “Ice Cream We Love” celebration is debuting at Bal Harbour Shops, and every ticket bought will not only score you a luscious frozen treat, but all proceeds benefit the Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Here’s the scoop: Come Jan. 13 and 14 (from 1 to 5pm) the airy walkways of Bal Harbour Shops will transform into a giant ice cream party, serving up delicious flavors from 18 of the country’s top ice cream makers. Tickets range from $15 for children (12 and under) to $35 for adults. And if you’re coming in a pack, score $90 tickets for two children and two adults. I scream, you scream, we all scream...!

For tickets and more info, visit icecreamwelove.com.

Categories: Culture

PHOTO BY STOCKFOOD/WALTER CIMBAL

