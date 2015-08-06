    

5 Can't-Miss Events in Miami This February

By Kaitlynn Miller | January 26, 2018 | Culture

From jewelry displays to art-inspired festivals, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss events popping up around Miami in February.

Miami Beach Jewelry & Watch Show

miami-watch-show-events.jpg

With a new waterfront locale, the luxurious Miami Beach Jewelry and Watch Show is an experience you won’t want to miss. Featuring over 100 international exhibitors showcasing vintage and contemporary jewels and timepieces, prepare to be in awe of every collection. Aside from jewelry, there will also be a few select dealers displaying Art Deco furniture, fine art, silver, and imperial Russian antiques. This event takes place from February 1-4. One Herald Plaza, 561-822-5440

Art Wynwood
art-wynwood-events.jpg

Taking place on Biscayne Bay, Art Wynwood is one of South Florida’s leading contemporary and modern art fairs. Each year, the event aims to showcase a dynamic array of work from emerging talent, mid-career artists, blue chip contemporary, post-war, and modern masters—ensuring there is something for everyone’s artistic tastes. This event takes place from February 15-19. Art Wynwood Pavilion, One Herald Plaza, 305-517-7977

Miami International Boat Show

miami-boat-show-events.jpg

Now including sailboats, catamarans, and sailing gear, this five-day event is a can’t-miss for all boat-lovers. Patrons are welcome to board most boats as well as attend seminars on topics such as powerboating, cruising and charter skills, and docking and precision boat control. This event takes place from February 15-19. Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

coconut-grove-fest-events.jpg

Featuring live music, mouthwatering food, outdoor entertainment, and art, the Coconut Grove Art Festival is a weekend filled with fun events for the whole family. For the culinary connoisseurs, be sure to stop by the celebrity chef-led cooking demonstrations and tastings, while music-lovers should head over to Peacock Park where a series of performances will take the stage throughout the weekend. And for the little ones, their family zone is filled with activities for every age. This event takes place from February 17-19. 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., 305-447-0401

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

south-beach-fest-events.jpg

Showcasing the talents of the world’s most coveted wine and spirits producers, chefs, and culinary personalities, The Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival is a can’t-miss for Miami foodies. And with a calendar jam-packed with chef-led dinners, wine tastings, and celebrity happy hours, you will never be bored during this five-day experience. This event takes place from February 21-25. Multiple Locations

Tags: events activities miami events art events food events
Categories: Culture

Photography courtesy of Cece Feinberg Public Relations (Miami Beach Jewelry and Watch Show); via facebook.com/artwynwood; facebook.com/miamiboatshow; facebook.com/coconutgroveartsfestival; instagram.com/sobewffest

