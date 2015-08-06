By Patricia Tortolani | February 2, 2018 | Culture

This month the Miami Heat goes from flaming hot to über cool with jerseys that celebrate the best of Magic City style.

The Miami Heat’s Goran Dragić.

If you wore a pink T-shirt under a blazer in 1986, you don’t need us to explain the sartorial power of Miami Vice. You can probably still hear the Phil Collins tracks in your head and fantasize about speeding down Ocean Drive in a Ferrari Daytona. But for the kids out there, listen up: This show revolutionized not just television style but style in general. Crockett and Tubbs are fashion legends, and this month their influence reaches the most unexpected of places: the Miami Heat home court. As part of the Nike city-edition jersey campaign, the Heat is debuting throwback uniforms inspired by the colors, attitude and campy-yetcool vibe that defined the Magic City in the ’80s. Dubbed Miami Vice, the new look replaces franchise red and orange with neon pink and turquoise and features the OG Miami Arena logo script. The retro-fabulous campaign was designed by the Miami Heat graphic team led by Brett Maurer and will be on display through March.