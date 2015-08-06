    

January 18, 2018

Ocean Drive Magazine Welcomes Patricia Tortolani as Editor-in-Chief at Faena
December 21, 2017

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Seaside
December 14, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and Genesis Motor America host an Exclusive Cocktail Event

February 1, 2018

Jamie Foxx and David Schottenstein Shake up the Eyewear Industry with Privé Revaux
January 30, 2018

Four Culinary Connoisseurs Discuss the Future of Miami's Food Scene
January 24, 2018

Model Kristina Sheiter Tell Us Her Favorite Cheat Meal and Why She Loves Miami

January 31, 2018

Chef de Cuisine Antonio Mermolia Brings Flavors of the Amalfi Coast to Miami with Le Sirenuse
January 30, 2018

The Best Super Bowl Viewing Parties to Attend This Weekend
January 26, 2018

5 Noteworthy Chefs in Florida and Their James Beard House Menus

December 22, 2017

Renzo Piano Launches First Residential Project in Miami
November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach

January 30, 2018

The New It Bag for Women on the Go
January 17, 2018

Theory Finds a New Home in Palm Beach
January 12, 2018

8 Must-Try Supplements to Keep in Your Beauty Cabinet
The Miami Heat Debuts Throwback Uniforms to Celebrate Magic City Style

By Patricia Tortolani | February 2, 2018 | Culture

This month the Miami Heat goes from flaming hot to über cool with jerseys that celebrate the best of Magic City style.

miami-heat-throwback-uniforms.jpg

The Miami Heat’s Goran Dragić.

If you wore a pink T-shirt under a blazer in 1986, you don’t need us to explain the sartorial power of Miami Vice. You can probably still hear the Phil Collins tracks in your head and fantasize about speeding down Ocean Drive in a Ferrari Daytona. But for the kids out there, listen up: This show revolutionized not just television style but style in general. Crockett and Tubbs are fashion legends, and this month their influence reaches the most unexpected of places: the Miami Heat home court. As part of the Nike city-edition jersey campaign, the Heat is debuting throwback uniforms inspired by the colors, attitude and campy-yetcool vibe that defined the Magic City in the ’80s. Dubbed Miami Vice, the new look replaces franchise red and orange with neon pink and turquoise and features the OG Miami Arena logo script. The retro-fabulous campaign was designed by the Miami Heat graphic team led by Brett Maurer and will be on display through March.

Tags: miami heat heat
Categories: Culture

PHOTO BY KEVIN ARRIETA @VACOSTUDIO

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


