Ocean Drive Magazine and Christofle host The Art Of Entertaining
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and NINI Jewels along with Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate INCIRCLE and the Spring Fashion Season
Moët & Chandon Celebrate the Miami Open with a Champagne Suite

Zuma's Chief Executive Chef, Oliver Lange, Talks About Zuma's Exclusive In Home Dining Experience
Alexis Marie on Her Role in Netflix's 'The Little Mermaid' & Her Favorite Miami Hot Spots
Model Elena Matei Talks Working with Celine Dion's Vocal Coach and Her Favorite Places to Go in Miami

The Eight Best Mouthwatering Margaritas in Miami
A Culinary Adventure: Behind the Scenes of the St. Regis Bal Harbour
6 Spring-Inspired Cocktails around Miami to Sip Right Now

See More
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels
An Exclusive Look inside Famed Miami Music Mixer's Home, The Blue House
Miami-Based Designer Maggie Cruz Debuts Her First Tropical-Infused Home Collection

See More
Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Spring Style in the Miami Design District
Where To Get the Best Blowouts in South Florida
Dr. Brandt Skincare Gives Back With A New Limited Edition Pore Refiner Primer
Yoins Becomes an Overnight Hit at Coachella, Presented by Yoins Collection

By Thomas Herd | April 24, 2018 | Lifestyle

Coachella 2018 was sprinkled with epic moments, from Kendrick Lamar’s blockbuster set with SZA to Eminem’s return and the surprise cameos of Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg.

Just as compelling, Coachella also provided a few major breakthroughs in the fashion space, none better exemplified than the movement from Yoins Collection.

Spearheaded by blockbuster endorsements from Coachella fashion icons such as Rose Bertram, Michele Maturo, and Kara Del Toro, Yoins became an overnight sensation and spread virally to millions of fashion fans worldwide.

It’s truly amazing how fast events and brands can blow up at Coachella and become cultural staples. And that is exactly what appears to be happening with Yoins as its Yoins x Coachella Collection has now become the collection of choice for festival goers this year

Tags: fashion miami fashion coachella
Categories: Lifestyle

Andrea Bocelli Shares the Importance of The Voices of Haiti Children's Choir

Model Elena Matei Talks Working with Celine Dion's Vocal Coach and Her Favorite Places to Go in Miami

Miami-Based Dermatologist Dr. Janelle Vega Debunks Common Skincare Myths


