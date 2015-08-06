Ocean Drive Moms Create The Ultimate 'Cool Mom' Mother's Day Gift Guide

By Dara Hirsh | May 8, 2018 | Lifestyle

Mom. The woman who gave you life. The woman who raised you, made sacrifices for you, and loves you more than you'll ever know. Also: the woman with supremely chic style, discriminating taste, and a killer yoga bod. With Mother's Day right around the corner, it's time to find that perfect token to show her just how much you think she rocks. Stumped? Three mamas at Ocean Drive HQ share the gifts they'll give (and hope to receive) this year.

Patricia Tortolani, Editor-in-Chief

"A playful take on the classic plastic bodega bag, this python tote is a reminder of how grateful I am for the two little boys who have filled my purses with everything from pacifiers to Pokemon cards. THANK YOU, Gus and Felipe for making all my bags 'mom' bags."

"Playful childhood doodles meet elegant Parisian design. I'd keep this in my foyer as a catchall--or give it to my art-loving mother to use as a serving piece (and add a little edge to her traditional cocktail parties)."

"Experience gifts always make for the best memories. I'd love to get all the amazing women in my life together for Dua Lipa's Bayfront Park show in June."

"What mom wouldn't love a veggie-fueled brunch at Essesia followed by an afternoon of Ayurveda R&R at the AVEDA spa?"

Lana Bernstein, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations

"The perfect fragrance to honor Mother's Day, Byredo's scents are inspired by the Indian roots of founder and creator, Ben Gorham's mother. It's Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfum and Hair Perfume is reminiscent of a warm and romantic vetiver inspired by Paris in the late 20's and its infatuation with African culture, art, music and dance. It's euphoria is illustrated by Bal D'Afrique's neroli, African marigold and Moroccan cedarwood."

"Whether with the family, or for a quiet getaway, Palm Beach is the perfect 70-mile drive north of Miami. With it's picturesque pink-hued buildings, leafy hedges and cobble-stoned Via's, this international resort town for the jetset is filled with landmark hotels, restaurants that are a gastronomic's delight and jaw-dropping shopping. First stop would be the perfectly situated Colony Hotel, just a block off of the famed Worth Avenue and the pristine Atlantic shore. The Polo Club in The Colony makes for a refreshing welcome before hitting the beach or for some retail therapy. Visit Via Capri, 34 on Worth Avenue for custom made and monogrammed ankle-tie summer sandals by Francesco Pasta of Capri. Enjoy a stroll at The Royal Poinciana Plaza and brunch at the Sant Ambroeus."

"This perfectly sized travel duffle in the GG motif is emblazoned with artisan appliqués and vintage-inspired details. The contemporary embroideries assure not two are alike. Its medium size and detachable shoulder strap make this the perfect everyday staple or weekend go-to."

Constanza Montalva, Account Executive

"A Cerine Lux candle is perfect for any occasion; it infuses any room with a luxurious scent and aroma. My personal favorite is Theia, a mixture of lavender and bergamot."

"Sol Yoga is the perfect modern take on traditional yoga. It allows me to connect, recharge, and feel amazing while inside their infrared studio."

"The accessory line at Artefacto is everything I could wish for and more. I'm a big fan of the pillows, particularly the Ravello in leather as it resonates with my highest inner standards."