    

Parties

See More
Read More
Ocean Drive Magazine and Christofle host The Art Of Entertaining
Read More
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and NINI Jewels along with Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate INCIRCLE and the Spring Fashion Season
Read More
Moët & Chandon Celebrate the Miami Open with a Champagne Suite

People

See More
Read More
Zuma's Chief Executive Chef, Oliver Lange, Talks About Zuma's Exclusive In Home Dining Experience
Read More
Alexis Marie on Her Role in Netflix's 'The Little Mermaid' & Her Favorite Miami Hot Spots
Read More
Model Elena Matei Talks Working with Celine Dion's Vocal Coach and Her Favorite Places to Go in Miami

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
The Eight Best Mouthwatering Margaritas in Miami
Read More
A Culinary Adventure: Behind the Scenes of the St. Regis Bal Harbour
Read More
6 Spring-Inspired Cocktails around Miami to Sip Right Now

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels
Read More
An Exclusive Look inside Famed Miami Music Mixer's Home, The Blue House
Read More
Miami-Based Designer Maggie Cruz Debuts Her First Tropical-Infused Home Collection

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Spring Style in the Miami Design District
Read More
Where To Get the Best Blowouts in South Florida
Read More
Dr. Brandt Skincare Gives Back With A New Limited Edition Pore Refiner Primer
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive Moms Create The Ultimate 'Cool Mom' Mother's Day Gift Guide

By Dara Hirsh | May 8, 2018 | Lifestyle

Share

Mom. The woman who gave you life. The woman who raised you, made sacrifices for you, and loves you more than you'll ever know. Also: the woman with supremely chic style, discriminating taste, and a killer yoga bod. With Mother's Day right around the corner, it's time to find that perfect token to show her just how much you think she rocks. Stumped? Three mamas at Ocean Drive HQ share the gifts they'll give (and hope to receive) this year.

Patricia Tortolani, Editor-in-Chief

31562221_1955014467873361_2175009058312945664_o.jpg
Gelareh Mizrahi Thank You Bag

"A playful take on the classic plastic bodega bag, this python tote is a reminder of how grateful I am for the two little boys who have filled my purses with everything from pacifiers to Pokemon cards. THANK YOU, Gus and Felipe for making all my bags 'mom' bags."

04200440-1_1.jpg
Christofle Graffitti Tray

"Playful childhood doodles meet elegant Parisian design. I'd keep this in my foyer as a catchall--or give it to my art-loving mother to use as a serving piece (and add a little edge to her traditional cocktail parties)."

31543143_1652192271533350_1152826869297446912_n.jpg
Dua Lipa Concert Tickets

"Experience gifts always make for the best memories. I'd love to get all the amazing women in my life together for Dua Lipa's Bayfront Park show in June."

1-The-Palms-Hotel-_-Spa_Garden.jpg
Brunch + Spa Day at The Palms Hotel

"What mom wouldn't love a veggie-fueled brunch at Essesia followed by an afternoon of Ayurveda R&R at the AVEDA spa?"

Lana Bernstein, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations

25299607_10155157794942285_7929799095985943552_o.jpg

BYREDO Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfume and Hair Perfume

"The perfect fragrance to honor Mother's Day, Byredo's scents are inspired by the Indian roots of founder and creator, Ben Gorham's mother. It's Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfum and Hair Perfume is reminiscent of a warm and romantic vetiver inspired by Paris in the late 20's and its infatuation with African culture, art, music and dance. It's euphoria is illustrated by Bal D'Afrique's neroli, African marigold and Moroccan cedarwood."

31166813_1713526525360661_8925216558217691136_n.jpg

Palm Beach Staycation at The Colony

"Whether with the family, or for a quiet getaway, Palm Beach is the perfect 70-mile drive north of Miami. With it's picturesque pink-hued buildings, leafy hedges and cobble-stoned Via's, this international resort town for the jetset is filled with landmark hotels, restaurants that are a gastronomic's delight and jaw-dropping shopping. First stop would be the perfectly situated Colony Hotel, just a block off of the famed Worth Avenue and the pristine Atlantic shore. The Polo Club in The Colony makes for a refreshing welcome before hitting the beach or for some retail therapy. Visit Via Capri, 34 on Worth Avenue for custom made and monogrammed ankle-tie summer sandals by Francesco Pasta of Capri. Enjoy a stroll at The Royal Poinciana Plaza and brunch at the Sant Ambroeus."

459311_K9RMT_8343_001_080_0000_Light-Gucci-Courrier-soft-GG-Supreme-duffle-bag.jpg

Gucci Courrier Soft Duffle

"This perfectly sized travel duffle in the GG motif is emblazoned with artisan appliqués and vintage-inspired details. The contemporary embroideries assure not two are alike. Its medium size and detachable shoulder strap make this the perfect everyday staple or weekend go-to."

Constanza Montalva, Account Executive

27629065_1081686551972637_3092560414170744598_o.jpg
Cerine Candle

"A Cerine Lux candle is perfect for any occasion; it infuses any room with a luxurious scent and aroma. My personal favorite is Theia, a mixture of lavender and bergamot."

29744868_1015579748607479_5803382871805640379_o.jpg
SOL Yoga 10-Day Class Pass

"Sol Yoga is the perfect modern take on traditional yoga. It allows me to connect, recharge, and feel amazing while inside their infrared studio."

07135428_1.jpg
Ravello Pillow from the Accessory Line at Artefacto

"The accessory line at Artefacto is everything I could wish for and more. I'm a big fan of the pillows, particularly the Ravello in leather as it resonates with my highest inner standards."

Tags: luxe gift guide gifts holiday mother's day
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/GELAREHMIZRAHICOLLECTION; CHRISTOFLE.COM; FACEBOOK.COM/DUALIPAOFFICIAL; GET INK PR; FACEBOOK.COM/BYREDO; FACEBOOK.COM/THECOLONYPALMBEACH; GUCCI.COM; FACEBOOK.COM/CERINE-1009248925883067; FACEBOOK.COM/SOLYOGAFLORIDA; ARTEFACTO.COM

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
Andrea Bocelli Shares the Importance of The Voices of Haiti Children's Choir

Read More
Model Elena Matei Talks Working with Celine Dion's Vocal Coach and Her Favorite Places to Go in Miami

Read More
Miami-Based Dermatologist Dr. Janelle Vega Debunks Common Skincare Myths


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: