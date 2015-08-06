| May 18, 2018 | Parties

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated with South Florida’s most inspired women at the magazine’s annual Women of Influence even t honoring the May/June 2018 featured women. The event took place at The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The magazine’s 2018 honorees included lawyer and philanthropist Alexa Wolman, CMO for the Latin Recording Acadamy, Davina Aryeh, enviormentalist and co-founder of Volunteer Cleanup Dara Schoenwald, State Senator Lauren Book, President and CEO of YoungArts Carolina García Jayaram and Pat Boch, Design Director and Principle of Miami Office of Perkins + Will. Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief, Patty Tortolani hosted the luncheon alongside Delicato Family Vineyards, Escada and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The luncheon was set to the beautiful hues of the ocean where esteemed guests were treated to a specially curated wine paired lunch menu courtesy of Delicato Family Vineyards and The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Escada wow'd the crowd with a special fashion presentation showcasing the latest their latest collection.