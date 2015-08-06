    

Parties

See More
Read More
Paramount Miami Worldcenter Celebrates the World Cup Kickoff In Support of the Special Olympics
Read More
Ocean Drive Magazine hosts an Evening of Health and Wellness
Read More
Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana Launch Party

People

See More
Read More
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop
Read More
Zuma's Chief Executive Chef, Oliver Lange, Talks About Zuma's Exclusive In Home Dining Experience
Read More
Alexis Marie on Her Role in Netflix's 'The Little Mermaid' & Her Favorite Miami Hot Spots

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Wow Dad with These Father's Day Brunch Spots
Read More
Ocean Drive's Black Book: Best Spots for Late Night Grub in Miami
Read More
BACARDI USA Takes Over Miami with a New Campaign, Collection, and Designer Bar Trays

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels
Read More
An Exclusive Look inside Famed Miami Music Mixer's Home, The Blue House
Read More
Miami-Based Designer Maggie Cruz Debuts Her First Tropical-Infused Home Collection

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Slip-On Sandals Perfect for Day-To-Night
Read More
John Hardy Aventura Offers the Ultimate Shopping Experience
Read More
A Walk Down The Runway With Miami Fashion Week's Creative Director, Lourdes Fernández-Velasco
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive Magazine hosts the Annual Women of Influence Event in Celebration of the 2018 Honorees at The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

| May 18, 2018 | Parties

Share

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated with South Florida’s most inspired women at the magazine’s annual Women of Influence event honoring the May/June 2018 featured women. The event took place at The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The magazine’s 2018 honorees included lawyer and philanthropist Alexa Wolman, CMO for the Latin Recording Acadamy, Davina Aryeh, enviormentalist and co-founder of Volunteer Cleanup Dara Schoenwald, State Senator Lauren Book, President and CEO of YoungArts Carolina García Jayaram and Pat Boch, Design Director and Principle of Miami Office of Perkins + Will. Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief, Patty Tortolani hosted the luncheon alongside Delicato Family Vineyards, Escada and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The luncheon was set to the beautiful hues of the ocean where esteemed guests were treated to a specially curated wine paired lunch menu courtesy of Delicato Family Vineyards and The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Escada wow'd the crowd with a special fashion presentation showcasing the latest their latest collection.

Tags: people events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by: World Red Eye

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
What We Saw During Our Visit to the Versace Mansion


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: