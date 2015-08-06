    

Ocean Drive Magazine hosts an Evening of Health and Wellness
Ocean Drive Magazine hosts an Evening of Health and Wellness

| June 13, 2018 | Parties

On Friday June, 8th , Ocean Drive Magazine along with Jason Sanders of AZURI, Joey Chancis, Krizia Passariello & Jennifer Lebow of Botox LABB , Jacob Sanchez of Refreshed by Jacob and Jennifer Nicole Lee of JNL Worldwide Inc hosted an Evening of Health and Wellness at No. 3 Social in Wynwood. Local VIPs gathered to celebrate the hosts in an evening dedicated to health, wellness and beauty. Guests savored light bites and cocktails created in honor of each hosts and were treated to a panel discussion giving insights into the industry and best practices to look and feel our best.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

