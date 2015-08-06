How to Score Major Funding & Unlimited WeWork Access From Miami to the Corners of the World

By Alejandra Torres | June 21, 2018 | Lifestyle

Are you the Andy Warhol of Instagram? The Steve Jobs of your coding club? The Jacques Cousteau of Biscayne Bay? The Christina Tosi of your PTO bake sale?

Whatever your talent, WeWork wants to take you from passionate innovator to ultra-successful entrepreneur. All you have to do is enter—and win!—the WeWork Creator Awards. Here’s the deal: In 2017 the global co-working network launched a yearlong competition to identify the next great big ideas, and help get them off the ground with some major WeWork funding ($18,000 to $360,000 depending on the category). Sounds pretty amazing, right? It is.

Not to mention, Miami has a pretty great track record with the judges of the Creator Awards. Last year, four locals made it to the finals with innovative ideas that are improving our community and the world, like Yusnier Viera, who cofounded the college prep startup Viera Academy, offering affordable prices and superhuman tutors (even Ellen Degeneres approves). Taking a different route, Juan Castellanos co-founded Alana Athletica, which helps women in Sri Lanka through education, employment, and empowerment programs with a killer pair of yoga pants.

You have until July 20th to enter. The best part? Even if you don’t win, you still get a free one-year membership to WeWork, which now has five locations in South Florida including the brand-spanking-new Security Building in Downtown. To apply, visit creatorawards.wework.com.