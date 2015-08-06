    

Parties

Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête
Ocean Drive magazine celebrates the 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach
Sephora & Ocean Drive Celebrate Grand Opening of Sephora Lincoln Road

People

Supermodel Heidi Klum on Her New Swimwear Line & Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin
Irie Weekend is Taking Over the Magic City...Again
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop

Food & Drink

5 Palm Beach Restaurants to Try This Weekend
10 Fabulous Summer Cocktails to Try
Spend Your Summer Nights at These Soflo Rooftops

Home & Real Estate

A Private Tour of Prive Island Estates
Technogym Is Bringing Chic Fitness Solutions to Your Home
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels

Style & Beauty

First Look: Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar
Montce Swim Kicks Off Miami Swim Week with a Chic Pop-Up Boutique
Miami Fashion Influencers Talk Summer Chic
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
How to Score Major Funding & Unlimited WeWork Access From Miami to the Corners of the World

By Alejandra Torres | June 21, 2018 | Lifestyle

Are you the Andy Warhol of Instagram? The Steve Jobs of your coding club? The Jacques Cousteau of Biscayne Bay? The Christina Tosi of your PTO bake sale?

Security_Building

Whatever your talent, WeWork wants to take you from passionate innovator to ultra-successful entrepreneur. All you have to do is enterand win!the WeWork Creator Awards. Here’s the deal: In 2017 the global co-working network launched a yearlong competition to identify the next great big ideas, and help get them off the ground with some major WeWork funding ($18,000 to $360,000 depending on the category). Sounds pretty amazing, right? It is.

Not to mention, Miami has a pretty great track record with the judges of the Creator Awards. Last year, four locals made it to the finals with innovative ideas that are improving our community and the world, like Yusnier Viera, who cofounded the college prep startup Viera Academy, offering affordable prices and superhuman tutors (even Ellen Degeneres approves). Taking a different route, Juan Castellanos co-founded Alana Athletica, which helps women in Sri Lanka through education, employment, and empowerment programs with a killer pair of yoga pants.

You have until July 20th to enter. The best part? Even if you don’t win, you still get a free one-year membership to WeWork, which now has five locations in South Florida including the brand-spanking-new Security Building in Downtown. To apply, visit creatorawards.wework.com.

Tags: internet wework innovation
Categories: Lifestyle

