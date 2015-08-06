    

McLaren Supports Elton John AIDS Foundation's Mission to End AIDS

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | June 29, 2018 | Culture

“Rocket Man.” “Bennie and the Jets.” “Tiny Dancer.” For five decades, Elton John has made an impact on rock and pop music with a unique voice and distinct sense of style. But for the past 25 years, it’s been more than his music that he’s been known for. His work to create an AIDS-free future through the Elton John AIDS Foundation has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to reach millions of people across 26 countries with information, support and care.

On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Elton John AIDS Foundation hosted the Argento Ball in association with BVLGARI and Bob and Tamar Manoukian, toasting to 25 years of the organization and its ongoing work. The event took place at Elton John’s home, Woodside, in Berkshire UK.

To mark the unique occasion, luxury automaker McLaren Automotive, known for its high-performance sportscars and supercars, donated a bespoke McLaren 570S Spider to the Foundation, which was auctioned off at the Argento Ball. The one-of-a-kind car raised £725,000 from an anonymous bidder, with every pound raised going to the Foundation to help continue its mission.

The special 570S Spider is hand-sprayed in metallic “Blade Silver,” commemorating the Argento Ball’s silver anniversary in the ultimate style. It’s 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels are a contrasting Stealth finish, while the carbon ceramic brake calipers are picked out in signature McLaren Orange.

Along with the bespoke sportscar, the winner of the lot will receive a personal tour of the McLaren Technology Centre by Amanda McLaren, the only child of the company’s founder Bruce McLaren and brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive. The tour will give the lucky winner a money-can’t-buy experience—the opportunity to witness the creation of a McLaren from behind-the-scenes. Following the tour, Amanda will sign the car and wave the winner off around McLaren’s lake in their new McLaren 570S Spider.

Auto enthusiasts can get their hands on their very own bespoke 570S Spider at all McLaren retailers, with almost limitless design possibilities and bespoke services available from McLaren Special Operations.

Categories: Culture

Photography courtesy of McLaren Automotive

